OKLAHOMA CITY — The leader of the state Senate, who is serving as acting governor, declared a state of emergency in eastern Oklahoma on Tuesday after severe storms ravaged the area over the weekend and left many residents without power.

But some of the state's top elected officials blamed Gov. Kevin Stitt for the delay in the emergency declaration because the state's chief executive is out of the country and he did not tell the head of the state Senate, who is second in the gubernatorial line of succession, that he was leaving the state.

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said he signed an executive order declaring the state of emergency within an hour of being told by the Governor's Office that he was serving as acting governor until Stitt or Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell return to the state.

In a fiery news release, Treat said he was unaware until Tuesday afternoon that he was serving as acting governor. He also criticized Stitt's office for putting out a news release calling on Treat to declare a state of emergency after the head of the state Senate had already signed the needed executive order.

The confusion over who was serving as governor prompted Oklahoma's attorney general to call for a change in state law.

Stitt left Friday for the Paris Air Show, an aerospace trade show he has previously attended. Pinnell left for a work conference in Georgia around 2:30 p.m. Monday, spokeswoman Mariah Carter said.

With Stitt and Pinnell out of the state, Treat was serving as acting governor, but he didn't know that for almost 24 hours.

Treat has served as acting governor before, but he said the Governor's Office stopped telling him last year when Stitt was leaving the state. The Governor's Office also did not notify the Lieutenant Governor's Office that Stitt was going out of the state, but Pinnell knew about Stitt's travels from other sources, Carter said.

The state of emergency is in effect for Choctaw, Creek, Delaware, Harper, Mayes, Pawnee, Payne, Rogers, Tulsa and Wagoner counties. The executive order Treat signed will last for 30 days, but can be renewed.

The emergency declaration relaxes laws and regulations on the shipping of goods for emergency use and allows state agencies to have more purchasing powers, among other measures in order to bring relief. The declaration also automatically triggers state law prohibiting price gouging, Treat said.

“I personally witnessed the damage and devastation of the storms as I drove back to Oklahoma City from Catoosa yesterday,” Treat said in a news release. “It was clear that people in eastern Oklahoma are struggling and need all the support the state can give them during this time."

Attorney General Gentner Drummond encouraged lawmakers to change state law to require the Governor's Office to notify the next person in the line of succession when he goes out of town.

Currently, the governor is not required to notify the lieutenant governor when the state's chief executive leaves the state. There is also no requirement that the lieutenant governor notify the Senate president pro tem when the former leaves the state.

“My fellow Oklahomans in the Tulsa area have been suffering a great deal and deserve the utmost focus and attention in times like these,” Drummond said in a news release. “I hope the Governor and Legislature will work to ensure Oklahoma families and businesses don’t experience similar delays when future disaster strikes.”

Stitt spokeswoman Kate Vesper pointed to Drummond's comments and reiterated there is no requirement that the governor inform the next person in the line of succession when he leaves the state.

In the news release calling on Treat to declare a state of emergency, Stitt said the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security has been working closely with local jurisdictions while surveying storm damage and debris. In a tweet, Pinnell said the survey assessment was a necessary step that established a state of emergency could be declared for northeastern Oklahoma.

Stitt said he has been in close communication with Public Service Company of Oklahoma's CEO as the electric company oversees more than 2,700 crews trying to restore power. The state has also met all requests from local jurisdictions for power generation, water and waste treatment plants, according to the news release.

“My heart goes out to the Oklahomans impacted by last weekend’s severe weather, and the many people still overcoming the aftermath of those storms,” Stitt said.

Stitt faced some criticism in 2021 when he was on a ski trip with his family in New Mexico while Oklahoma faced a severe winter storm.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said the emergency declaration will help the city further assist residents affected by the severe weather and align resources to seek federal reimbursement for the costs of storm cleanup efforts.

