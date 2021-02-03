Oklahoma Senate fast tracks bill that would allow virtual meetings

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Senate on Wednesday passed a bill that would allow public bodies to continue holding virtual meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senate Bill 1031 by Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, passed by a vote of 45-0 with no debate.

The bill was fast-tracked and did not go through the normal committee process. A prior measure allowing for virtual meetings of public bodies expired on Nov. 15.

“The threat from COVID-19 is real and all of us are trying to take the appropriate steps to protect the health and safety of our family, friends and neighbors,” Treat said. “That includes public bodies, which need to continue meeting during the ongoing pandemic but in a safe manner.

“This bill provides public bodies the flexibility to hold virtual public meetings until the pandemic is behind us.”

The bill, which amends the Oklahoma Open Meetings Act, heads to the House for consideration.

Public bodies have said they need the ability to meet virtually to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Virtual meetings would be allowed until Feb. 15, 2022, or 30 days after the expiration of the state of emergency for COVID-19.