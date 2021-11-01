Oklahoma sees record number of tornadoes in October

Oklahomans were probably not expecting the beginning of fall to feel more like spring, but the state saw more tornadoes in October alone the previous nine months together, the Oklahoma Climatological Study reported.
At least 31 tornadoes touched down across the state last month, compared to 25 tornadoes during the rest of 2021. This year's unusual October weather also beat the previous October tornado record of 27 set in 1998, OCS said.
While most of the tornadoes were rated EF0 of EF1, several cities experienced damage to businesses, homes and schools.
On Oct. 10, the most active day of the month, 17 confirmed tornadoes touched down along to Interstate 44 corridor from Lawton to Tulsa.
Five tornadoes struck northeast Oklahoma that night from Beggs to Eucha.
An EF1 twister in Coweta damaged multiple school buildings and canceled classes.
The most intense tornado of the night was in Anadarko in southwest Oklahoma. The EF2 twister there "created 'substantial' damage throughout the town," OCS said.
October's last tornado struck northeastern Norman just after midnight on Oct. 27, damaging trees, fences and homes.
The preliminary tornado total for the year now stands at 56, OCS said, nearly the annual state average of 57.2.
Additional to tornadoes, non-thunderstorm-related winds buffeted the state on Oct. 28. Fifty-seven of the Mesonet’s 120 sites recorded wind gusts of at least 50 mph. The site at May Ranch in northern Woods County reported a gust of 74 mph that afternoon.
As well as high winds, high temperatures were also recorded in October. Triple-digit temperatures occurred as late as Oct. 9. The statewide average temperature finished at 64 degrees, 2.7 degrees above normal and ranked as the 22nd warmest October on record, OCS said.
Rainfall was also above normal. The statewide average rainfall total of 3.76 inches was 0.4 inches above normal and ranked as the 37th wettest October since records began in 1895.
