Oklahoma sees record number of tornadoes in October

Oklahomans were probably not expecting the beginning of fall to feel more like spring, but the state saw more tornadoes in October alone the previous nine months together, the Oklahoma Climatological Study reported.

At least 31 tornadoes touched down across the state last month, compared to 25 tornadoes during the rest of 2021. This year's unusual October weather also beat the previous October tornado record of 27 set in 1998, OCS said.

While most of the tornadoes were rated EF0 of EF1, several cities experienced damage to businesses, homes and schools.

On Oct. 10, the most active day of the month, 17 confirmed tornadoes touched down along to Interstate 44 corridor from Lawton to Tulsa.

Five tornadoes struck northeast Oklahoma that night from Beggs to Eucha.

An EF1 twister in Coweta damaged multiple school buildings and canceled classes.