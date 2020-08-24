The Oklahoman and StateImpact surveyed 136 districts in counties at Orange Level 2 or the higher Red Level and found only six will start the year with distance learning.
The scarcity of schools starting online in areas of high community spread is “concerning,” said Ashley Weedn, a pediatrician at Children's Hospital at OU Medicine. Roughly a third of the school districts surveyed will require face coverings. Some districts mandate them in hallways and on buses but not in classrooms.
In a county with high community spread, McAlester Public Schools plans to have all of its 3,000 students return Aug. 31. The McAlester school board approved a plan to have its student body alternate in-person classes for the first week of school, beginning Tuesday.
The district chose a traditional return despite McAlester and Pittsburg County having some of the highest per-capita rates of COVID-19 in the state, far exceeding Orange Level 2 when schools are advised to have distance learning.
