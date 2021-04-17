Oklahoma’s hydroxychloroquine shipment took a detour to a Pryor pharmacy

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Clayton Bullard, who was part of Stitt’s coronavirus task force, said the pharmacy’s owner also ran a distributing company that was going to dispense the drug for $1.05 per prescription. That deal never came to fruition. Just weeks later, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration revoked its emergency use authorization of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19.

“The pharmacy lost money on that deal. They didn’t make any money,” Bullard said. “They were going to make money on their distribution fee, but because within four months of that product being acquired, the FDA retracted hydroxychloroquine to be used for COVID issues. So the pharmacy actually sat on it and stored it for close to nine months at their own cost and then never made a dime on it because there was no distribution of it.”

The health department said it had no records of any contracts involving Sien’s A&K Distributors LLC and hydroxychloroquine. Sien and the pharmacy were included in emails related to the hydroxychloroquine purchase last April, including several confirming details of the shipment to Beggs Pharmacy by FFF Enterprises.

Bullard said the hydroxychloroquine shipment is now in Oklahoma City. The health department declined to confirm that, saying the location was secret because of “security concerns.” It did not detail those security concerns.