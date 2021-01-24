Oklahoma’s absentee voting rules have changed. Here's what to know

Absentee voters in Oklahoma can no longer include a photocopy of a valid identification card to certify their mail-in ballot.

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, state election measures designed to allow Oklahomans some flexibility while voting during the health crisis expired at the end of 2020.

A Democratic state lawmaker said the cutoff was shortsighted and didn’t take into account the magnitude of the pandemic.

In May, the GOP-led Oklahoma Legislature approved legislation to reinstate a requirement that absentee voters must have their absentee ballots notarized after the Oklahoma Supreme Court court struck down the requirement.

Whether ID copies will be allowed for future Oklahoma elections is a decision that will be up to the Legislature, Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said in a statement.