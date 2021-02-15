Oklahoma returns to top 10 in Associated Press poll

Oklahoma moved back to No. 9 in the AP Top 25 poll released on Monday.
Kathy Batten, AP
Oklahoma is No. 9 in the
released on Monday morning. Associated Press Top 25 poll
The Sooners moved up three spots following a 91-90 double-overtime road win at then-No. 14 West Virginia on Saturday.
OU (13-5) plateaued at No. 9 two weeks ago before taking a slight dip of three spots.
The Sooners are scheduled to host No. 12 Texas at 8 p.m. Tuesday. OU defeated the Longhorns 80-79 on Jan. 26.
Other Big 12 schools joining Oklahoma and UT in the Top 25 are Baylor (No. 2), West Virginia (13), Texas Tech (15) and Kansas (23).
Photos: OU basketball wins at West Virginia in 2OT
Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
West Virginia guard Miles McBride (4) looks for an outlet as Oklahoma guard De'Vion Harmon (11) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
Kathy Batten
Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
West Virginia forward Derek Culver (1) shoots while defended by Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves (12) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
Kathy Batten
Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
West Virginia forward Derek Culver (1) shoots as Oklahoma forward Brady Manek (35) and guard Elijah Harkless (24) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
Kathy Batten
Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
West Virginia guard Miles McBride (4) drives to the basket past Oklahoma forward Kur Kuath (52) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
Kathy Batten
Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
West Virginia forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) is defended by Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
Kathy Batten
Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
Oklahoma guard Alondes Williams (15) shoots over West Virginia guard Sean McNeil (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
Kathy Batten
Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
Oklahoma guard De'Vion Harmon (11) shoots past West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
Kathy Batten
Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves (12) shoots past West Virginia forward Derek Culver (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
Kathy Batten
Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
Oklahoma guard De'Vion Harmon (11) shoots past West Virginia forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
Kathy Batten
Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves (12) is defended by West Virginia guard Miles McBride (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
Kathy Batten
Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
West Virginia guard Miles McBride (4) is defended by Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
Kathy Batten
Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
Kathy Batten
Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
Oklahoma players celebrate after defeating West Virginia in double overtime of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
Kathy Batten
APTOPIX Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
Oklahoma guard De'Vion Harmon (11) and West Virginia forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) tussle for the ball during overtime in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
Kathy Batten
