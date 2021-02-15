 Skip to main content
Oklahoma returns to top 10 in Associated Press poll

Oklahoma returns to top 10 in Associated Press poll

OU checks in at No. 9 in the AP Top 25 poll

Oklahoma moved back to No. 9 in the AP Top 25 poll released on Monday.

 Kathy Batten, AP

Oklahoma is No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Monday morning.

The Sooners moved up three spots following a 91-90 double-overtime road win at then-No. 14 West Virginia on Saturday.

OU (13-5) plateaued at No. 9 two weeks ago before taking a slight dip of three spots.

The Sooners are scheduled to host No. 12 Texas at 8 p.m. Tuesday. OU defeated the Longhorns 80-79 on Jan. 26.

Other Big 12 schools joining Oklahoma and UT in the Top 25 are Baylor (No. 2), West Virginia (13), Texas Tech (15) and Kansas (23).

