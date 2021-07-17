Oklahoma Republicans reject censure of James Lankford, Jim Inhofe

The GOP state committee includes more than 400 Republicans from across the state, although not everyone was in attendance Saturday. Many attendees came armed with proxy votes from committee members who couldn't attend.

Saturday's meeting was closed to the press.

In a statement, Lankford did not address the vote, but thanked the thousands of Oklahomans who have supported or endorsed his campaign.

"It is truly humbling to have such strong support from Republicans in every county in Oklahoma," he said. "I will continue to fight the good fight on behalf of every Oklahoman to ensure our values are not silenced by Washington, DC Democrats who want to cancel our voice and push their socialist agenda."

Inhofe in January voted to certify the Electoral College votes, saying that doing otherwise would be a violation of his oath of office to support and defend the Constitution.

Poised to challenge the Electoral College votes, Lankford appeared to have a change of heart due to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.