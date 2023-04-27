Oklahoma 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern isn't buying the stock prediction that the debt limit and spending bill narrowly passed by the U.S. House on Wednesday is already as good as dead.

"This is just the first step — we still have to get this bill through the Senate and on to the President’s desk," Hern said in a written statement following Wednesday evening's 317-315 vote. "I urge my colleagues to stand their ground, fight for the conservative principles in this legislation, and continue the work to get this bill to the finish line.

"We will not allow the Senate to water down this legislation, because we know that fiscal responsibility is not a partisan concept. Our work is not done until this bill is signed into law," said Hern, one of the Republican conference's chief policy voices.

Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, as chairman of the House Rules Committee, also played an important role in getting the bill to the floor.

“House Republicans have made clear that President (Joe) Biden must negotiate a responsible increase to the debt limit that is coupled with commonsense reforms," Cole said. "Unfortunately, President Biden continues to stonewall his opponents and put his head in the sand. In the absence of presidential leadership, House Republicans have voted to take the first step in the negotiation process, and I hope President Biden will soon come to the table to find a compromise that is agreeable to all sides.”

Third District Congressman Frank Lucas said something has to be done about the federal government's balance sheet.

“Simply put, our national debt is unsustainable and a symptom of Washington’s fiscal irresponsibility," Lucas said. "But it’s not unfixable. Congress and the Biden administration and future administrations have the ability to enact sensible reforms to programs and return fiscal responsibility to our country’s budget.

“Republicans and Democrats alike understand we should never put the nation’s full faith and credit at risk and allow the United States to default on our debt," Lucas said. "The failure to right-size federal spending and lift the debt ceiling would be recklessly irresponsible and would cause serious and unnecessary economic harm to our country, Social Security recipients, and veterans.”

“Today, House Republicans are saying goodbye to the days of raising the debt ceiling without serious cuts to woke, weaponized and wasteful government spending,” said 2nd District Congressman Josh Brecheen. “This is one of the largest cuts Congress has ever passed because we know we are running out of time to reverse unsustainable deficit spending.”