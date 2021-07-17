Oklahoma remains at risk in 'pandemic of the unvaccinated' as delta variant surges in state

If COVID-19 is “becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” then Oklahoma finds itself in a precarious and unenviable position as the next wave of the disease hits the country.

The state ranks among the 10 worst in the U.S. for vaccinated population percentage and rates of new cases, test positivity and hospitalizations as the delta variant takes over. The delta variant — first identified in India — comprises 72% of the samples sequenced so far in July by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

"This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC director, said Friday. "We are seeing outbreaks of cases in parts of the country that have low vaccination coverage because unvaccinated people are at risk.

"And communities that are fully vaccinated are generally faring well."

INTEGRIS Health on Wednesday announced its hospitals in Grove and Miami have more COVID-19 inpatients now than during the pandemic's peak. Delaware and Ottawa counties have only 37.4% and 34.7% of their respective eligible populations with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to state data.