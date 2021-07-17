Oklahoma remains at risk in 'pandemic of the unvaccinated' as delta variant surges in state

If COVID-19 is “becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” then Oklahoma finds itself in a precarious and unenviable position as the next wave of the disease hits the country.
The state ranks among the 10 worst in the U.S. for vaccinated population percentage and rates of new cases, test positivity and hospitalizations as the delta variant takes over. The delta variant — first identified in India — comprises 72% of the samples sequenced so far in July by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
"This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC director, said Friday. "We are seeing outbreaks of cases in parts of the country that have low vaccination coverage because unvaccinated people are at risk.
"And communities that are fully vaccinated are generally faring well."
INTEGRIS Health on Wednesday announced its hospitals in Grove and Miami have more COVID-19 inpatients now than during the pandemic's peak. Delaware and Ottawa counties have only 37.4% and 34.7% of their respective eligible populations with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to state data.
"People are not getting the message," Dr. Clark Osborn, a family medicine physician at INTEGRIS Miami, said in a statement. "COVID-19 is not a thing of the past. It is happening right now in the present."
In May, Oklahoma had one of the lowest rates of COVID-19 spread in the country. The delta variant outbreak in southwest Missouri has upended that relative tranquility, flowing into northeastern Oklahoma.
Now Oklahoma is in the CDC's orange zone — and nearly red — for new cases at No. 8 in the nation, with a rate the state hasn't experienced since early March. It ranks No. 2 in test positivity, back in the red zone for the first time since February.
The state ranks No. 7 in COVID hospital admissions, though as a lagging metric has only reached the yellow zone after three and a half months in light green.
Dr. George Monks, former president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, posted Thursday on Twitter that new cases and hospitalizations "will rapidly increase" in the state just like in all other countries the delta variant has appeared.
"This third Covid wave will have exponential growth that we did not see with the first two waves," Monks wrote.
Public health and medical officials emphasized that vaccinations are the best tool we have to fend off the disease during the weekly virtual news conference hosted Tuesday by Healthier Oklahoma Coalition.
Only 39.3% of the state's population is fully vaccinated, ranking it No. 42 in the U.S. The national average is 48.3%.
The best state is Vermont at 66.6%, while Alabama and Mississippi reside at the bottom with 33.6% each.
"If you are not vaccinated, you remain at risk," Walensky said. "And our biggest concern is that we are going to continue to see preventable cases, hospitalizations and sadly deaths among the unvaccinated."
OSDH in its weekly epidemiological report Wednesday noted that vaccine breakthrough cases have occurred in only 0.071% of the state's fully vaccinated population. Put another way, that is 1,092 breakthrough cases out of 1,548,885 fully vaccinated residents.
There have been only 14 deaths and 107 hospitalizations of Oklahomans who were fully vaccinated.
The agency on Twitter also pointed out that 20% and 18% of new cases are in the 15- to 24-year-old and 25- to 34-year-old demographics, respectively. Those two age groups also have the lowest vaccination rates, according to OSDH.
Dr. David Kendrick, department chair of Medical Informatics at OU School of Community Medicine, said that COVID's previous waves have been preceded by cases rising disproportionately fast in the age 18-35 demographic, which is now happening again in Oklahoma.
Given the low vaccination rates among the school-age population, some on the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition panel expressed concern about the upcoming return to classrooms because the disease primarily spreads in crowded indoor settings.
Dr. Brent Brown, an OU professor and chief of pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine, discussed how devastating COVID-19 can be on a person's body — young people included.
Brown said the ability of the lung to repair itself from damage wrought by COVID-19 is the slowest and worst of anything he's familiar with from viral or bacterial infections.
"We have seen — like other areas are reporting — an increased number of cases, and they also seem to be younger people," Brown said. "We had two deaths last week; one person was in their 20s and another person in their very early 50s. Both (died) from lung involvement and other complications related to COVID-19.
"Our experience in the people that we've had admitted the past couple of weeks is they are exclusively unvaccinated."
By the numbers
Statewide
Weekly new cases: 3,477 as of Wednesday, which is up 327% from the low of 815 cases reported May 26. Oklahoma most recently was over 3,000 weekly cases in March.
Current daily hospitalizations: There were 323 patients hospitalized in the most recent three-day average reported Friday, with 111 in intensive care. That overall average has climbed in 13 consecutive reports, up 178% since June 29.
Tulsa County
Weekly new cases: 613 as of Wednesday, which is up 283% from the low of 160 cases reported June 9. Tulsa County most recently was over 600 cases in March.
Current daily hospitalizations: There were 140 patients hospitalized in the most recent three-day average reported Friday, with 55 in intensive care. That overall average is up 164% since June 29.
Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health data