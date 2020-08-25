OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma ranks poorly nationally for motorists using seat belts, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority was told on Tuesday.
Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz made the remarks during the OTA’s regular monthly meeting.
“I would challenge all drivers in Oklahoma to make us top ten with seat belt usage,” Gatz said. “Buckle up. It can save your life in an accident situation.”
Gatz also serves as head of the OTA and Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
Transportation spokeswoman Terri Angier said the most recent statistics available are for 2018.
Oklahoma had 85 percent of its drivers using seat belts, which ranked the state 40th worst in the nation, she said.
Gatz said every time there is a severe injury or fatality, he gets an email about it.
“It really is tragic to receive those emails and within those emails you’ve got to feel for, number one, the folks involved in the accident,” Gatz said. “They are awful.
“Then the first responders and Oklahoma Highway Patrol folks that have to work those accidents. It is hard on them.”
All too often, the accident report indicates that the vehicle was equipped with seat belts, but they were not in use, Gatz said.
“We all know from a safety perspective that is a significant contributing factor to the severity rate of an injury or a fatality,” he said.
For a number of years, the state has had a primary seat belt enforcement law on the books, meaning a driver can be stopped and cited for not wearing a seat belt, he said.
“I think maybe we lose sight sometimes and not talk about it enough,” Gatz said. “It is a reminder for the public to please buckle the seat belt. It may save your life.”
Angier said that when a driver makes an error, wearing a seat belt could be the difference between life and death.
From Jan. 1, 2019, through July 31, 2019, the state saw 350 fatalities on roadways, Angie said.
So far this year, the state is trending at between 300 and 350, she said.
Year-to-date fatalities in state roadways has remained fairly consistent. The state saw 640 fatalities in 2019 compared with 645 in 2015, according to statistics provided by Angier.