Oklahoma ranks last in U.S. in sequencing variants of concern as health officials warn of infectious strain

The latest Oklahoma State Health Department epidemiology and surveillance report indicates the state currently ranks 26th in the number of total reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and 10th in the cumulative cases per 100,000 people of reported infections in the U.S.

Since June 6 to June 12 — the latest period in which data has been made available — COVID-19 cases have risen by 41.9 percent, according to state report.

The delta variant, which was first discovered in Oklahoma in May now accounts for 9.6% of new infections. So far, 40 cases have been confirmed in the state.

The agency reported 1,051 new cases for the one-week period that ended last Saturday, bringing the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases back up to 150 after a low of 116 the week before that had not been seen since March 2020.

Dr. Dale Bratzler, the chief COVID officer for the University of Oklahoma, said data indicates the variant is about six times more resistant than other variants to the antibodies generated by vaccines.

As of Wednesday, the state had administered more than 3.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. More than 1.43 million Oklahomans have completed their vaccination series, and more than 1.72 million have received at least one dose, though 36.7 percent of all residents are considered fully vaccinated, according to OSDH.