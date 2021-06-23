Oklahoma ranks in bottom 10 in annual child well-being report; state lags in health and education support

Oklahoma continues to lag behind most of the country when it comes to the general well-being of its children, according to an annual report released this week.

The 2021 Kids Count Data Book, published yearly by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, ranks the state 42nd overall for child well-being.

Of the four major categories that help determine the overall grade, Oklahoma was in the bottom 10 in three — health, education, and family and community.

Notably, the 2021 Kids Count report is based on data from 2019, the latest available, so the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on children’s well-being remains unclear.

The pandemic’s potential impact and areas of concern were addressed in a special report issued by the foundation in December.

In the new Kids Count report, Oklahoma’s 42nd overall ranking was up slightly from the 2020 report, where it came in 45th. It ranked just behind South Carolina, which ranked 41, and one ahead of Alaska. Massachusetts ranked No. 1 overall, while Mississippi was last at 50th.