Oklahoma posts third largest first-time jobless claim increase in the country over past week

After seeing two weeks of declining numbers, Oklahoma posted the third highest increase in initial jobless claims last week among states, according to a government report.
The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 11,703 Oklahoma workers filed initial claims for regular state jobless benefits the week ending Saturday.
That’s a 24% increase in initial claims compared to the previous week, when a revised 9,475 workers filed applications for benefits.
Only Washington and New Jersey reported larger increases in weekly initial claims numbers. The two states reported respective increases of 2,309 and 4,384 in first-time claims compared to the prior week.
In fact, Oklahoma saw increases in three of four major data points for regular state jobless claims.
Continued claims, those filed after at least one week of unemployment, increased by 28% from 23,379 the week ending May 1 to 29,847 the following week.
The four-week moving average of continued claims also increased from 25,923 to 26,099.
“Although we are continuing to see an increase in initial and continued claims, we are also seeing a pattern where the advance claims numbers surge each week only to be revised downward the next week,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC Executive Director.
The increase in jobless claims follows Gov. Kevin Stitt’s announcement Monday to cancel the state’s participation in temporary federal pandemic relief jobless programs.
Chief among the programs to get the ax effective June 26 are Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which provided jobless benefits to the self-employed, contract workers and so-call gig economy workers and the $300 extra weekly benefit that went to all jobless benefit recipients.
About 90,000 workers qualified for the $300 weekly benefit, about 18,600 of which received assistance through the PUA program at last count.
Stitt said thousands of Oklahomans were making more money in unemployment relief than they were working while some employers have expressed difficulty hiring new workers as the state emerges from the pandemic.
Stitt also touted an incentive plan to pay certain workers who qualified $1,200 to return to work.
Democrats criticized the cancelation of federal benefits, noting that the state’s unemployment rate is 4.2%.
But Zumwalt noted in a written statement that Oklahoma has 37% more job openings than before the pandemic as well as the most employment opportunities since job opening data began to be collected in 2001.
The state also has about 200,000 work-eligible workers sitting on the sidelines, or completely out of the labor market
DOL statistics indicate 60.8% of the labor force in Oklahoma were employed during March, the most recent data available. The March labor force participation rate is equal to or greater than the rate during March 2019 and March 2020.
Meanwhile, the state agency continues to host a virtual job fair through May after holding in-person events throughout the state earlier this month.
State officials also noted that job claimants looking for work may receive government subsidized child care assistance through the Department of Human Services for up to 60 days.
More information about the child care assistance may be found at https://okdhslive.org.
Nationally, first-time jobless claims declined by 34,000 from the previous week to 444,000.