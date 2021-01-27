 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oklahoma paid a Tulsa bar owner $2.1 million to deliver N95 masks. Only 10,000 came, so the state is suing.

Oklahoma paid a Tulsa bar owner $2.1 million to deliver N95 masks. Only 10,000 came, so the state is suing.

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

OKLAHOMA CITY — In March, at the start of the pandemic, Oklahoma health officials turned four times to a Tulsa piano bar owner who was promising he could get N95 masks from China in large amounts and quickly.

They ordered more than 2 million of the highly sought after masks from his brand new company, PPE Supplies LLC. On the second order, they even paid him half upfront — $2.125 million — after he promised delivery in 10 days. Now, the owner, Casey Bradford, is accused of being a liar.

The Oklahoma Health Department on Tuesday sued Bradford and PPE Supplies LLC in Oklahoma County District Court; fewer than 10,000 masks were delivered through PPE Supplies, according to the breach of contract lawsuit.

The Health Department is seeking to recoup $1.825 million, plus interest. It also is seeking punitive damages for "misconduct."

Click here to continue reading at Oklahoman.com. Some stories may require a subscription.

Tulsa World podcast: 1977 Girl Scout murders

2021 legislative preview: A highlight of bills filed by Oklahoma lawmakers

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News