Oklahoma ousted from NCAA Tournament by top-seed Gonzaga
NCAA Oklahoma Gonzaga Basketball

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) shoots in front of Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless (24) in the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

 Michael Conroy

INDIANAPOLIS – No. 8 seed Oklahoma collided with undefeated Gonzaga in the NCAA Tournament’s second round, resulting in an 87-71 defeat for the Sooners on Monday afternoon at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

After a hot start and an early 12-4 advantage, OU fell behind during a 12-2 run late in the first half. Two minutes into the second half, Gonzaga extended its advantage to 15.

With point guard Austin Reaves leading the way, a 19-point deficit got down to 10 with seven minutes left and to nine in the final three minutes. Zags big man Drew Timme hit four late free throws as part of a 30-point outing to seal the win.

Gonzaga (28-0) advances to play No. 5 seed Creighton or No. 13 seed Ohio in the Sweet Sixteen.

Reaves finished with 27 points on 11-of-17 shooting for the Sooners (16-11). Alondes Williams added 15 points.

