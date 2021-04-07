 Skip to main content
Oklahoma opens COVID-19 vaccination efforts to nonresidents
Oklahoma opens COVID-19 vaccination efforts to nonresidents

COVID-19 Vaccine

A line of cars wait for the COVID-19 vaccine at the Tulsa County Fairgrounds on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. 

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

Oklahoma will expand it's COVID-19 vaccine offerings to nonresidents effective Thursday, the state Department of Health announced Wednesday. 

“While our focus has been and will continue to be on vaccinating Oklahomans, we have always known there would be a point at which supply and increasing capacity would allow us to welcome residents from neighboring states into Oklahoma to get vaccinated,” Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed said in a release. 

That point is now, and the state is happy to welcome nonresidents to bolster efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the region, which provides an "extra layer of protection" for residents. 

“This is the right thing to do for our neighbors,” Reed said. “We hope to see other states that have fared well in administration rates follow suit as we all continue to work together to bring an end to this pandemic.”

Vaccine supply has increased consistently week over week, Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye said, and additional access points for the vaccine are opening daily. 

Last week, the state surpassed 2 million doses administered. 

"We have a lot to be hopeful about in the coming months," Frye said. "But it’s going to require a continued commitment to our mitigation efforts. Now is not the time to let our guard down. We encourage Oklahomans to remain vigilant in following the 3 W’s as we work to vaccinate as many people across the region as possible and return to a sense of normalcy. If you have not yet signed up for your vaccine, I urge you to do so as soon as possible — it’s the best thing you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community.”

The vaccine is available to anyone 16 or older. The Pfizer vaccination is approved for 16- and 17-year-olds. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available to those 18 or older. 

Vaccine appointments may be scheduled through OSDH's vaccine portal at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov or through the Saint Francis Health System at saintfrancis.com/getvaccinatedVaccinefinder.org also helps users find vaccination sites in their area. 

Q&A: State vaccination portal help and other guidance as Oklahoma enters Phase 4

