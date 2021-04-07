Oklahoma opens COVID-19 vaccination efforts to nonresidents

Oklahoma will expand it's COVID-19 vaccine offerings to nonresidents effective Thursday, the state Department of Health announced Wednesday.

“While our focus has been and will continue to be on vaccinating Oklahomans, we have always known there would be a point at which supply and increasing capacity would allow us to welcome residents from neighboring states into Oklahoma to get vaccinated,” Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed said in a release.

That point is now, and the state is happy to welcome nonresidents to bolster efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the region, which provides an "extra layer of protection" for residents.

“This is the right thing to do for our neighbors,” Reed said. “We hope to see other states that have fared well in administration rates follow suit as we all continue to work together to bring an end to this pandemic.”

Vaccine supply has increased consistently week over week, Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye said, and additional access points for the vaccine are opening daily.

Last week, the state surpassed 2 million doses administered.

