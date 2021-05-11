 Skip to main content
Oklahoma officials prepare to offer COVID-19 vaccines to teens as shots near approval
  • Updated
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma health officials are preparing to offer COVID-19 vaccines to adolescents, now that children ages 12 through 15 can qualify for the Pfizer vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of the Pfizer vaccine for use in that age group Monday afternoon. Before shots will begin, a federal vaccine advisory committee will meet to discuss whether to endorse the shot in 12- to 15-year-olds, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will decide whether to adopt the committee’s recommendation, according to the Associated Press.

More:Oklahoma turns away some of its COVID-19 vaccine allotment as demand slows

Once approval is official, the Oklahoma State Health Department plans to be able to start giving vaccinations to children in that age group immediately, Keith Reed, deputy commissioner of health, said last week.

The state will turn on registration access for the younger age group through the state vaccine scheduling portal once the federal vaccine advisory committee makes its recommendation to the CDC, Reed said.

Click here to link to the article at The Oklahoman. Some stories require a subscription to read.

