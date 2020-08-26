Oklahoma has climbed three spots to No. 8 and No. 12 in the nation for test positivity rate and new daily cases per capita, according to the latest report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
The Aug. 23 report was released by the state at noon Wednesday.
Oklahoma remains in the "red zone" for its new cases per 100,000 population and near the red zone for test positivity.
The state averaged 123 new cases per 100,000 people, a 4.5% increase from the previous week.
The state's test positivity rate was 9.9%, which is only 0.1% from the red zone. It increased by 0.5% from the prior week.
This story is developing. Check back with tulsaworld.com for more information.
Oklahoma's COVID-19 daily case average doubles in three weeks, but Gov. Stitt calls it a 'plateau' in downplaying surge
'Plenty of runway' for COVID-19 surge? Medical pros, state data contradict Gov. Stitt's characterization
Watch Now: Gov. Stitt says Oklahoma won't be a 'mask-shamer' as he touts robust hospital capacity amid COVID-19 surge
Video: White House COVID-19 reports show Oklahoma in the red zone since mid-July.
COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues