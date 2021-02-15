 Skip to main content
Oklahoma Natural Gas urges customers to conserve energy during frigid weather

Tulsa Weather (copy)

Oklahoma Natural Gas is encouraging its 884,000 Oklahoma customers to take energy-saving measures such as sealing leaks around windows and doors, closing blinds and drapes, and applying weather stripping or caulk to seal gaps and cracks around windows and doors. Here, frost forms from condensation on a window.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

With Oklahoma Natural Gas expecting record-high gas usage coupled with record-high gas prices, it is encouraging its 884,000 Oklahoma customers to conserve energy to manage their winter heating bills.

“Due to the extended duration of historically low temperatures, we are seeing much higher natural gas use, and natural gas prices have gone up,” Kent Shortridge, vice president of operations for ONG, said in a statement. “While we do not markup the price of natural gas, these events will have an impact on customer bills. At this time, we can’t quantify what the impact will be.”

Among energy-saving measures are sealing leaks around windows and doors, closing blinds and drapes, and applying weather stripping or caulk to seal gaps and cracks around windows and doors.

ONG also encourages reducing the temperature on your water heater. Select the temperature on your water heater to 120 degrees Fahrenheit or put it on the “warm” setting. If your home will be vacant for two days or more, set the dial to the pilot position for even more savings.

Customers are urged to visit oklahomanaturalgas.com/severecold for company severe weather updates.

