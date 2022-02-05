Oklahoma National Guard ends driver help during storm; more than 100 motorists assisted

He said once soldiers arrived on scene, they went vehicle to vehicle checking on the motorists who were waiting for the highway to be cleared. Welch estimates his Soldiers made contact with drivers from 85 vehicles and provided blankets, water and food to travelers in need.

Welch, a University of Oklahoma graduate, said that his team was also able to, at the direction of the Highway Patrol, use a military wrecker operated by Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 160th Field Artillery Regiment, to open a path for smaller vehicles to navigate through the pile up.

“I think it’s fantastic that we had the ability and opportunity for the National Guard to interact with and help our local communities by communicating and working with local law enforcement and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol,” Welch said in the release.

In northeastern Oklahoma, two teams from the 1st Battalion, 279th Infantry Regiment, 45th IBCT, were staged in Vinita, and tasked with supporting the OHP along the Will Rogers Turnpike.

That’s where Pfc. Kevin Trombley, a Nowata, Oklahoma resident, was stationed after volunteering for his fourth state active-duty mission in his four years in the Oklahoma National Guard.