Oklahoma Military Hall of Famer recalls heroic stand in 'We Were Soldiers' battle

Hands still gripping his .45-caliber pistols, Willard Parish turned to the soldier at his side.
“I asked him, ‘Is it over?’” he said.
“And he said, ‘Well, for right now it is.’”
Strangely, though, as he lowered his guns at last, Parish found he could remember little of what had just happened.
And to this day, memories of his first and only real battle remain hazy.
All he knew for sure was what he could see in front of him: Enemy bodies all over the ground.
For his actions at la Drang in 1965 — the first major battle for U.S. Army forces in Vietnam — Parish would be awarded a Silver Star.
On Thursday, the lifelong Bristow resident and member of the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame will be the special guest at the Military History Center in Broken Arrow.
The center, at 112 N. Main St., is holding its annual Vietnam veterans recognition event and will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with free admission all day.
All area Vietnam and Vietnam-era veterans are encouraged to attend with their families.
Videos will be shown throughout the day of Bob Hope USO shows from the Vietnam era.
Parish will be on hand to greet and talk to visitors.
He well remembers how, more than 55 years ago, he first learned that he was going to Vietnam.
“President Lyndon Johnson went on national television. He said he was sending in the 1st Air Cavalry (Division). That’s how I found out,” said Parish, who’d recently been drafted and assigned to the 1st.
“Of course, at the time, most guys my age were like, ‘Where is Vietnam?’ There wasn’t much going on there then.”
And for most of Parish’s time in the country, it would stay that way.
Outside of some minor skirmishes with guerillas, the Army specialist, serving with the 1st Battalion of the 7th Cavalry Regiment, saw little of what might be called action.
In fact, by November 1965, Parish’s thoughts had shifted to going home. His tour wrapping up, he was due to leave Vietnam for the states Nov. 28.
His good buddy Hilario De La Paz, whom he’d met at Fort Benning, Georgia, was departing a week earlier, he said.
But on Nov. 15, any thoughts of home would quickly be forgotten.
“We landed in a hornet’s nest,” Parish said of what would become known as the Battle of la Drang.
Finding himself pinned down with his battalion as swarms of North Vietnamese soldiers and their supporters converged on them, much of what happened that day would be a blur for Parish.
But if there was no time for thinking, he said, “I guess the training took over.”
Parish, from his foxhole, greeted the attackers with an M60 machine gun.
It almost didn’t seem real — “like everything went into slow motion and I was just somewhere watching,” he said.
He saw a sergeant for another company blown several feet into the air by an exploding grenade.
As the enemy kept coming, Parish wondered, “Man, ain’t they ever going to run out of people?”
He would run out of machine gun ammunition first.
By the time the fighting ended that day, he was down to two .45-caliber automatic pistols, one in each white-knuckled hand.
Only after it was over could he begin to comprehend what had transpired.
And, with more than 100 enemy troops lying dead around his position, what part he had played in it.
Parish would be awarded a Silver Star for his efforts, which were credited with helping halt the enemy advance and save countless lives.
Sadly, though, in what was a sign of things to come in Vietnam, more than 230 Americans died at la Drang. One of them, Parish would learn, was his friend, De La Paz.
“He was killed in action — with just seven days to go before he was going home,” Parish said.
“It was like losing a brother,” he added. “He was somebody I’d run around with since (training).”
About his own actions in the battle, Parish remembered little. He would have to be filled in by others who were there.
Then, years later, the book “We Were Soldiers Once … and Young” filled in the bigger story.
Written by Lt. Gen. Hal Moore and Joseph Galloway, the book, which was made into the 2002 movie “We Were Soldiers,” helped to immortalize the events at la Drang.
Parish’s actions are included in the book, along with his photo.
For his part, Parish didn’t have much to say about Vietnam for years.
“I didn’t want anyone to even know I’d been in the Army, the way we were being treated,” he said.
But a lot has changed. Today, when the Bristow resident, 79, wears his 1st Cavalry cap, people often approach him.
“They want to thank me for my service. I appreciate that,” he said. “Just last week I was at the grocery store and some guy saw my cap and wanted to talk about it. He’d read the book.”
Parish now feels a sense of obligation about his service. He speaks whenever asked and has appeared at schools and events.
“I like to speak to the kids most,” he said. “It's important for them to understand the freedoms that they have and why they have them.”
For more information on Thursday’s event, call the center at 918-794-2712.