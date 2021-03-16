Oklahoma Military Hall of Famer recalls heroic stand in 'We Were Soldiers' battle

Sadly, though, in what was a sign of things to come in Vietnam, more than 230 Americans died at la Drang. One of them, Parish would learn, was his friend, De La Paz.

“He was killed in action — with just seven days to go before he was going home,” Parish said.

“It was like losing a brother,” he added. “He was somebody I’d run around with since (training).”

About his own actions in the battle, Parish remembered little. He would have to be filled in by others who were there.

Then, years later, the book “We Were Soldiers Once … and Young” filled in the bigger story.

Written by Lt. Gen. Hal Moore and Joseph Galloway, the book, which was made into the 2002 movie “We Were Soldiers,” helped to immortalize the events at la Drang.

Parish’s actions are included in the book, along with his photo.

For his part, Parish didn’t have much to say about Vietnam for years.

“I didn’t want anyone to even know I’d been in the Army, the way we were being treated,” he said.

But a lot has changed. Today, when the Bristow resident, 79, wears his 1st Cavalry cap, people often approach him.