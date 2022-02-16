Oklahoma Medical Association to recruit 'pro-science' legislative candidates

The Oklahoma State Medical Association is tired of being ignored.
On Wednesday, the association announced an unprecedented three-year "public relations, social media and advertising campaign focused on getting physicians and pro-science advocates elected to the legislature."
"While Oklahoma has some incredible legislators in place, there are far too many who have shown themselves to be skeptical of not only medicine, but also science as a whole,” OSMA President Mary Clarke said in announcing the initiative.
Later, in a telephone interview, Clarke said OSMA is gearing up for the long haul against an "anti-science" movement that has been evident for decades but that COVID-19 has brought to the fore.
"We believe this is something we're going to be seeing in this year's elections and in 2024," Clarke said. "It's part of a political strategy to get people elected. Which is puzzling to us. It may get people elected now, but if the voters die, they're not going to be voting again."
Oklahoma's medical professionals, and especially the OSMA, have increasingly come into conflict with the state's governing Republicans, including Gov. Kevin Stitt. A number of bills this legislative session run counter to accepted science, although their authors would likely disagree.
Clarke said doctors have also been surprised by the resistance of the general public to prevention measures, and especially COVID-19 vaccinations. She said the the association intends to confront "myths" about the COVID, the vaccines and science in general. She noted resistance to climate change warnings and the connection between certain oil and gas drilling activities and the outbreak of earthquakes in the state.
"Then we had COVID, which was kind of a scary thing. People freaked out. Medical groups freaked out. Then we heard the virus was a manmade bioweapon," said Clarke.
The 2020 election added to the anxiety, she continued.
"There is a suspicion of everything the government does," she said. "That's hurting people. We're still at only 50-60% vaccinated."
Clarke acknowledged that recruiting physicians to run for public office is difficult. In many cases it requires them to scale down or close their practices, and take a sizeable reduction in income as a result. And there is the abuse.
"It's very difficult to be in politics," said Clarke.
Clarke said the OSMA's campaign plan is for three years because members suspect COVID will still be around in 2024 and beyond.
"Most of those in the field feel that COVID is not going away ever," she said. "We'll have to learn to live with it like we have influenza. Except COVID is much more dangerous."