Oklahoma Medical Association to recruit 'pro-science' legislative candidates

The Oklahoma State Medical Association is tired of being ignored.

On Wednesday, the association announced an unprecedented three-year "public relations, social media and advertising campaign focused on getting physicians and pro-science advocates elected to the legislature."

"While Oklahoma has some incredible legislators in place, there are far too many who have shown themselves to be skeptical of not only medicine, but also science as a whole,” OSMA President Mary Clarke said in announcing the initiative.

Later, in a telephone interview, Clarke said OSMA is gearing up for the long haul against an "anti-science" movement that has been evident for decades but that COVID-19 has brought to the fore.

"We believe this is something we're going to be seeing in this year's elections and in 2024," Clarke said. "It's part of a political strategy to get people elected. Which is puzzling to us. It may get people elected now, but if the voters die, they're not going to be voting again."