Oklahoma man faces charges in connection with Capitol riot

A federal judge on Friday approved an arrest warrant for a Muskogee man on two charges connected to the deadly attack at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month after he reportedly live-streamed himself breaking into the building, taking a beer from a refrigerator and entering the U.S. House speaker's conference room.

Andrew Craig Ericson, 23, faces a complaint alleging one count each of unlawful entry on restricted buildings or grounds and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds on Jan. 6. U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui authorized the warrant at the request of an FBI special agent just before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Ericson was in custody at the Muskogee County jail Friday evening.

An affidavit filed in Muskogee federal court states Tulsa-based U.S. Attorney Trent Shores contacted the FBI Jan. 8 after receiving Snapchat photographs showing Ericson was in the Capitol building when supporters of then-President Donald Trump breached the doors in a fatal altercation while lawmakers met to certify electoral votes.

The FBI's subsequent investigation, according to the document, revealed Ericson used a personal cell phone to photograph himself and livestreamed himself entering the Capitol. The pictures reportedly appeared on Ericson's Snapchat story, which includes his full name, around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 6.