OKLAHOMA CITY — After weeks of calling for a public debate so state leaders can hash out their disagreements over various education plans introduced this year, the GOP leader of the state Senate will hold a hearing with or without his House counterpart.

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said he will host a public hearing at 2 p.m. Thursday at the State Department of Education to detail his concerns with education plans proposed by the House and Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Although House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, appears unlikely to attend, Treat won't be alone. State Superintendent Ryan Walters is expected to participate.

Treat called for Stitt, McCall and Walters to join him in the public meeting to "let the public see what we continue to argue about." Walters on Wednesday enthusiastically echoed Treat's call for a public hearing and stressed the importance of getting school choice legislation to the governor's desk this year.

"If the pro tempore is there, Superintendent Walters will be there," said Justin Holcomb, a spokesman for the state's top education official.

The House and Senate have been feuding for weeks over the details of plans to provide across-the-board teacher pay raises and offer tax credits to families whose children attend private school. With the two chambers at an impasse, the governor is pressuring the Senate to pass his "compromise" education plan.

McCall called the public hearing political theater.

"They just want to drag this thing out," he said. "We're well beyond that. We have spent multiple months negotiating back and forth."

As the May 26 end of the regular legislative session nears, the House and Senate appear no closer to an education agreement.

Hashing out a key piece of the state budget in a public hearing would be highly unusual. Typically, legislative leaders and the governor negotiate budget details, such as education funding, behind closed doors.

Treat said he's committed to being "brutally honest" in the hearing about all aspects of the education negotiations.

"I can't tell you how many times I've heard, 'you, the Senate, are too concerned about policy. This is a political argument,'" Treat said. "If you think it's a political argument that's salient, let's have it in front of everyone, in front of the cameras."

It's unclear if the governor, who was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, will participate in Thursday's public hearing.

Stitt spokeswoman Carly Atchison urged the Senate to pass the final pieces of the governor's $800 million education plan, which Treat previously said doesn't have the votes to clear his chamber.

"The governor’s top priority of the plan, the Parental Choice Tax Credit Act which gives school choice to parents across the state, passed through both chambers which is a major victory and great progress in the right direction," she said in a statement. "The next step is for the Senate to pass the rest of Governor Stitt’s compromise plan and get it to his desk to sign into law.”

The House just approved legislation from the Senate that allows parents with children attending a private school to qualify for a refundable tax credit of up to $7,500 per child. The exact amount of the tax credit would be dependent on household income, and the total amount available would be capped at $150 million in the first two years of the program.

But McCall is holding onto the bill as leverage to try and get the Senate to pass a public school funding plan that includes $300 million in new per-pupil funding that disproportionately benefits small, rural schools. The Senate wants that funding to go into the state's school funding formula instead.

McCall on Wednesday renewed calls for the Senate to vote on Stitt's education plan.

"If they don't like the governor's plan, vote it down," McCall said. "Stand behind your vote and represent your district on it. That's all we've asked. Everything else at this point is just complete theater."