Oklahoma lawmaker to propose bill that classifies violence against police officers as a hate crime

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Oklahoma state senator announced that he will file a bill to reclassify crimes targeting police, first responders and the military as hate crimes.

Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt, said in a news release Tuesday the planned bill will deem "any targeted assault or threat to a law enforcement officer, first responder, national guardsman or military service member" a hate crime.

“With the hatred and unrest in this country, we must classify these careers as a protected class," Murdock said in a release. "Attacks against our peace officers are absolutely a hate crime because they are targeted based on their profession."

Murdock's planned legislation came in response to both the fatal shooting of Tulsa police Sgt. Craig Johnson in June and the reported "ambush" of two Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies in their squad car at a Compton metro station Saturday. Both deputies were shot but are reportedly recovering as the search for the shooter continues.