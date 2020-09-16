Oklahoma lawmaker to propose bill that classifies violence against police officers as a hate crime

An Oklahoma state senator announced that he will file a bill to reclassify crimes targeting police, first responders and the military as hate crimes.
Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt, said in a news release Tuesday the planned bill will deem "any targeted assault or threat to a law enforcement officer, first responder, national guardsman or military service member" a hate crime.
“With the hatred and unrest in this country, we must classify these careers as a protected class," Murdock said in a release. "Attacks against our peace officers are absolutely a hate crime because they are targeted based on their profession."
Murdock's planned legislation came in response to both the fatal shooting of Tulsa police Sgt. Craig Johnson in June and the reported "ambush" of two Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies in their squad car at a Compton metro station Saturday. Both deputies were shot but are reportedly recovering as the search for the shooter continues.
Tulsa police released dashboard and body-worn camera footage Monday of the June 29 east Tulsa traffic stop where Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan were shot. Police arrested David Ware later that morning after a manhunt and eventually arrested Matthew Hall, who prosecutors have charged as an accessory. Ware has pleaded not guilty and his case is expected to go to trial.
Another man, Jakob Garland, was indicted in federal court Tuesday on complaints he reportedly traded the gun used in the shooting to Ware in exchange for heroin.
“After the events this weekend in California — and the terrible attack on our police officers in Tulsa earlier this summer — it’s more important than ever to protect our law enforcement officers and the individuals putting their lives on the line to protect our safety,” Murdock said in a release.
Oklahoma state statutes presently classify hate crimes as malicious efforts to "intimidate or harass another person because of that person's race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin or disability."
A hate crime in Oklahoma is a misdemeanor on first offense punishable by up to a year in the county jail and $1,000 fine, according to state statute. Subsequent offenses felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $10,000.
Bills for the 2021 legislative session can be filed beginning Nov. 15, with the filing period ending Jan. 21. The legislative session opens Feb. 1.
