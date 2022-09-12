Oklahoma law unfavorable to tenants, lawmakers told

The only thing tenants of some so-called affordable housing get for reporting leaky pipes or broken furnaces is an eviction notice, witnesses told an Oklahoma House of Representatives interim study on Monday.

"We get phone calls, about 30 to 60 a week, just in my Tulsa office," said Legal Aid attorney Eric Hallett. "The No. 1 question I get is, 'Can I force my landlord to make repairs?' Unfortunately, my calls with these people often end with, 'Prepare to find someplace to go, because I can't force your landlord to do anything … It's a good possibility you'll be evicted for asking for repairs.'"

Hallett and others explained that while it is theoretically possible for tenants to sue landlords for failing to maintain property, the result for tenants at the low end of the income scale will often be eviction and an even greater financial cost, including the possible loss of housing assistance.

Hallett and others recounted examples of tenants whose complaints to landlords or housing authorities have been immediately followed by termination notices forcing them out of their dwelling, often without the means to move or a place to go in a tight housing market.

"The only effective remedy (for tenants) is to terminate the lease, and it's not really effective because so many people just do not have the money to move," said Richard Klinge of the Oklahoma City University College of Law.

"I have hundreds of clients … who are living in sewage, and your choice is, do you move and become homeless, or do you keep your family in sewage?" Klinge said.

The witnesses said most owners are responsible landlords, but those who are not are a particular problem for renters without the financial resources or know-how to fight back. They described a situation in which diminishing housing stock, economics and state law converged to leave many low-income Oklahomans with ever fewer options.

Some landlords, said Hallett, "don't start with 'Let's negotiate. Let's work out this repair.' Instead, they say, 'Oh, that's a $1,000 bill. Evicting you is $108 (in legal costs). And, you're going to pay me for evicting you.' Studies across the country have shown that when eviction is cheap and easy, that's the path people will take first."

Oklahoma's Landlord-Tenant Act mostly dates from 1978. It was based on a 1972 model statute recommended by the nonpartisan, state-supported Uniform Law Commission — except, said Klinge, Oklahoma stripped out most of the more important tenant protection provisions.

Among the most important of those are anti-retaliation laws that prevent landlords from terminating leases or arbitrarily raising rents on tenants who complain.

Another issue discussed at length Monday was a 2014 law that bars local governments from maintaining registries of landlords or properties that consistently violate building or property codes. Without such registries, witnesses argued, renters have no way of checking a potential landlord or rental's history.

Attempts in recent years to reform Oklahoma's law have been mostly unsuccessful, although last year the amount renters can recover for repairs they make themselves was increased from $100 to a month's rent. Even then, the renter must have the owner's agreement in writing — which some judges have ruled does not include correspondence such as emails or letters.

Will Roberts of the Realtors Association of Oklahoma said his organization does not condone or support bad landlords, but is wary of changes that "elevate" disagreements to legal disputes or that infringe on owners' property rights.

He said the association agreed to anti-retaliation language in last year's legislation, but it was taken out by the state Senate.