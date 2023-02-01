Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame adds two Tulsa World reporters

The Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame will induct 10 people in its latest class with two well-known by Tulsa World readers.

Bill Braun and Andrea Eger join 48 other current and former Tulsa World newsroom staff in the hall.

Braun was covered the Tulsa County Courthouse for 33 years for the Tulsa World. After graduating from the University of Oklahoma in 1974, he became a general assignment reporter at the Newkirk Herald-Journal. In 1976, he joined the Sherman (Texas) Democrat and later The Lawton Constitution. He started at the World in 1981.

He covered every major trial at the Tulsa County District Court until he retired in 2014. In 2015, he received the Liberty Bell Award, the Tulsa County Bar Association’s highest honor for non-lawyers. He also has received the AP/Oklahoma News Executives Carl Rogan news award and the Marshall Gregory Award from the Oklahoma Education Association.

"No one owned a beat like Bill did," said Jason Collington, editor of the Tulsa World. "No one worked as much as he did to not only cover everything that happens at a courthouse but also help readers understand the legal system."

Eger focuses on the biggest issues facing Oklahomans in her reporting on key education topics and other state and local issues. Also a graduate of the University of Oklahoma, she's distinguished herself with award-winning investigations that sparked criminal charges against an athletic director and numerous child sexual predators, leadership changes at school districts and state agencies, and parole revocation for a notorious convicted murderer.

She also received accolades for exposing a series of unnatural deaths in veterans’ nursing homes and questionable financial practices at Epic Charter Schools, which Oklahoma’s state auditor later declared the largest abuse of taxpayer funds "in the history of this state."

"Andrea is simply one of the best reporters working today not just in Tulsa but in the country," Collington said. "I have had countless people tell me that one of the reasons why they subscribe to the Tulsa World is Andrea's reporting."

The rest of the hall of fame class who will be honored during a ceremony on May 4 at the University of Central Oklahoma includes Joey Goodman, a longtime sportswriter and sports editor for The Lawton Constitution; Walter “Skipper” Harrison, a longtime journalist, editor and author; Chris Lincoln, a sports director, network play-by-play announcer and sports production company owner; Don Mecoy, who just retired as managing editor for The Oklahoman; Dee Morales, a freelance national network reporter and producer who was among the first group of TV women reporters in Oklahoma; Chuck Musgrove, longtime managing editor of KFOR-TV; Myron Patton, sports talk show host and sports director at KOKH Fox 25; and the late Amy Raymond, who was a copy editor, designer and director at The Oklahoman.

"The 2023 induction class shows the quality of journalists who have spent most of their careers in Oklahoma,” said Director Joe Hight, who is also UCO’s Edith Kinney Gaylord Endowed Chair of Journalism Ethics and a OJHOF member since 2013. “This continues as Oklahoma’s highest journalistic honor because of that quality.”

The 2023 Lifetime Achievement honorees will be Vance Harrison, the president of the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters, and Joyce Jackson, the first Black woman journalist on Oklahoma television and now publisher of Shades of Oklahoma magazine.

Tulsa World Newsroom podcast: New Tulsa World photojournalist shares what's caught his eye so far