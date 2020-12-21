Oklahoma is top 10 in two of four White House COVID-19 metrics as federal government publishes new data

COVID-19 is the worst it's ever been in the U.S., and Oklahoma is top 10 in two of the four metrics gauging how poorly states are fairing, according to the latest report published by the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
Oklahoma ranks No. 3 for test positivity rate, No. 7 for weekly new COVID-19 hospitalizations per inpatient bed, No. 21 for weekly new confirmed cases per capita and No. 33 in weekly new deaths per capita.
All but one of Oklahoma's 77 counties have moderate or high levels of virus transmission, with 71 (92%) in the red zone for high rates of spread.
"This current fall to winter surge continues to spread to every corner of the U.S., from small towns to large cities and from farms to beach communities," according to the report. "The fall surge is merging with the post-Thanksgiving surge to create a winter surge with the most rapid increase in cases; the widest spread, with more than 2,000 counties in COVID red zones; and the longest duration, now entering the 9th week, we have experienced."
In new federal reports recently released, Tulsa is labeled a "sustained hotspot," meaning it might be at greater risk for health care resource limitations.
All but 19 of Oklahoma's 77 counties are considered "sustained hotspots" in the new Community Profile Reports. Another four counties are considered "hotspots."
The Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit investigative news organization based in Washington, D.C., posted Oklahoma's Dec. 13 state report.
The federal government no longer automatically provides the private reports to states; rather, officials must request the documents, according to a story published Thursday by the Center for Public Integrity.
Charlie Hannema, chief of communications for Gov. Kevin Stitt, didn't address a question about whether the governor will begin asking to receive the weekly state reports.
"All of the data that was in those reports is now publicly available from HHS on HealthData.gov and updated daily, which provides Oklahomans with a more real-time picture of the situation as opposed to weekly snapshots that were quickly outdated by the time they were received," Hannema wrote in an email.
The task force doesn't publicly release its state reports. Stitt, encountering scrutiny, eventually committed to publishing the reports in late August after not sharing them for eight weeks with local officials or Oklahomans.
Those previously unpublished reports had placed Oklahoma in the White House's red zone since mid-July, with recommendations for a statewide mask mandate since the beginning of August.
Stitt continues to say he won't implement a statewide masking order, even with a weekly analysis by the interim state epidemiologist that shows cities with mask mandates — especially if implemented before October — have a lower new case growth rate.
The White House task force has added yet another level of worsening red color as COVID-19 engulfs the U.S. There now is light red, red, dark red and darkest red.
Oklahoma is in the dark red for weekly new COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100 beds (27); dark red for weekly new case rate per 100,000 people (518); red for test positivity rate (19.5%); and light red for weekly new death rate per 100,000 people (3.7).
The Dec. 13 report comprises data from Dec. 5-11.
New data released by federal government
A cornucopia of state and local COVID-19 data were released for the first time Friday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, along with the CDC.
"This will give the American people the same community level information that is available to federal personnel," according to a blog post published Friday on HealthData.gov. "We hope the publication of this data will help Americans make personal choices to slow the spread."
Under the White House Coronavirus Task Force, the new Community Profile Reports are PDF documents containing data metrics that haven't appeared in the weekly COVID-19 state update reports.
There also are Excel spreadsheets to download with even more information.
The Data Strategy and Execution Workgroup in the Joint Coordination Cell under the White House Coronavirus Task Force posted the blog and is generating the new public data reports.
"HHS believes in the power of open data and transparency," the blog post states. "By publicly posting the reports that our own response teams use and by having others outside of the federal response use the information, the data will only get better."
All 21 Oklahoma core-based statistical areas (CBSAs) listed in the reports are considered sustained hotspots: Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Lawton, Muskogee, Shawnee, Stillwater, Ponca City, Tahlequah, Ardmore, Bartlesville, Enid, Durant, Miami, Duncan, Ada, McAlester, Weatherford, Woodward, Guymon, Elk City and Altus.
The counties not determined to be a hotspot or sustained hotspot are: Beaver, Cimarron, Coal, Cotton, Ellis, Greer, Harmon, Harper, Haskell, Jefferson, Kiowa, Latimer, Major, Pushmataha, and Roger Mills.
Oklahoma’s weekly new COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100 inpatient beds
Dec. 13: 27 (7th highest in U.S.; 21 national rate)
Dec. 6: 31 (3rd; 20)
Oklahoma’s weekly new COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 people
Dec. 13: 3.7 (33rd highest in U.S.; 5.1 national rate)
Dec. 6: 3.9 (29th; 4.2)
Nov. 29: 2.6 (30th, 3.1)
Nov. 22: 2.8 (28th, 3.0)
Nov. 15: 1.6 (38th, 2.3)
Nov. 8: 2.6 (18th, 2.0)
Nov. 1: 2.3 (17th, 1.7)
Oct. 25: 2.0 (19th, 1.7)
Oct. 18: 1.6 (23rd , 1.5)
Oct. 11: 1.2 (24th, 1.5)
Oct. 4: 1.3 (1.5)
Sept. 27: 1.4 (1.6)
Sept. 20: 1.3 (1.7)
Oklahoma’s weekly new cases per 100,000 people
Dec. 13: 518 (21st highest in U.S.; 451 national rate)
Dec. 6: 539 (16th; 385)
Nov. 29: 513 (19th; 349)
Nov. 22: 503 (20th; 356)
Nov. 15: 394 (21st; 294)
Nov. 8: 259 (22nd; 209)
Nov. 1: 193 (24th; 165)
Oct. 25: 217 (14th; 133)
Oct. 18: 207 (11th; 117)
Oct. 11: 190 (9th; 100)
Oct. 4: 178 (10th; 90)
Sept. 27: 201 (5th; 93)
Sept. 20: 175 (6th; 86)
Sept. 13: 142 (5th; 74)
Sept. 6: 146 (9th; 88)
Aug. 30: 114 (13th; 88)
Aug. 23: 123 (12th; 93)
Aug. 16: 117 (15th; 112)
Aug. 9: 146 (114)
Aug. 2: 186 (137)
July 26: 126 (140)
July 19: 128 (140)
July 14: 102 (119)
July 5: 69 (100)
June 29: 67 (74)
Oklahoma’s weekly test positivity rate
Dec. 13: 19.5% (3rd highest in U.S.; 11.5% national rate)
Dec. 6: 21.7% (3rd; 11.5%)
Nov. 29: 18.8% (4th; 9.7%)
Nov. 22: 19.0% (7th; 10.5%)
Nov. 15: 17.7% (9th; 10.1%)
Nov. 8: 15.0% (11th; 8.4%)
Nov. 1: 12.6% (11th; 6.7%)
Oct. 25: 11.4% (8th; 5.8%)
Oct. 18: 10.9% (7th; 5.4%)
Oct. 11: 10.0% (8th; 5.8%)
Oct. 4: 11.0% (5th; 4.6%)
Sept. 27: 11.8% (3rd; 4.8%)
Sept. 20: 9.9% (3rd; 4.4%)
Sept. 13: 10.0% (5th; 4.8%)
Sept. 6: 11.3% (4th; 5.2%)
Aug. 30: 9.6% (9th; 5.4%)
Aug. 23: 9.9% (8th; 5.8%)
Aug. 16: 9.4% (11th; 6.5%)
Aug. 9: 9.8% (7.1%)
Aug. 2: 9.8% (8.2%)
July 26: 10.1% (8.5%)
July 19: 9.8% (9.1%)
July 14: 9.7% (9.6%)
July 5: 6.0% (8.3%)
June 29: 5.8% (7.0%)
Source: White House Coronavirus Task Force reports. Each of these reports can be found online at https://oklahoma.gov/covid19/newsroom/white-house-coronavirus-task-force.html.
