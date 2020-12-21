Oklahoma is top 10 in two of four White House COVID-19 metrics as federal government publishes new data

COVID-19 is the worst it's ever been in the U.S., and Oklahoma is top 10 in two of the four metrics gauging how poorly states are fairing, according to the latest report published by the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Oklahoma ranks No. 3 for test positivity rate, No. 7 for weekly new COVID-19 hospitalizations per inpatient bed, No. 21 for weekly new confirmed cases per capita and No. 33 in weekly new deaths per capita.

All but one of Oklahoma's 77 counties have moderate or high levels of virus transmission, with 71 (92%) in the red zone for high rates of spread.

"This current fall to winter surge continues to spread to every corner of the U.S., from small towns to large cities and from farms to beach communities," according to the report. "The fall surge is merging with the post-Thanksgiving surge to create a winter surge with the most rapid increase in cases; the widest spread, with more than 2,000 counties in COVID red zones; and the longest duration, now entering the 9th week, we have experienced."

In new federal reports recently released, Tulsa is labeled a "sustained hotspot," meaning it might be at greater risk for health care resource limitations.