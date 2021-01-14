Oklahoma initial unemployment claims fall slightly; 4-week average down 29th consecutive week

Initial unemployment claims dropped 1.6% in Oklahoma last week from the prior week’s revised figures, according to a government report.
The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 5,960 first-time unemployment claims were filed last week in Oklahoma, compared to 6,059 such claims the previous week.
Last week was the 29th consecutive week that the four-week moving average of continued claims declined, according to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.
Oklahoma has averaged about 5,566 initial claims the past four weeks, an increase of 165 from the previous week's revised average of 5,401.
"… With seasonal work coming to a close, we did see a slight increase in initial claims, and we will continue to monitor overall trends, with a focus on doing everything we can to make sure that claimants, new and existing, receive the benefits they need," Shelley Zumwalt, OESC executive director, said in a statement.
On Jan. 8, OESC made its initial payments of federal benefits to more than 35,000 Oklahomans who have not exhausted their Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits.
"As we continue to receive guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor, we are prioritizing getting benefits from the Continued Assistance Act to Oklahomans as quickly as possible," Zumwalt said. "At this time, we anticipate distributing payments on Jan. 25 to the majority of Oklahomans who have not exhausted their PEUC or PUA benefits.
"We expect to pay out the remainder of qualified Oklahomans in February and will continue to keep claimants updated through media and social media. As we continue to rely on an antiquated, 40-year-old system, our team has truly stepped up to fast-track this process to get payments made. I want to recognize and thank them for their hard work and commitment to serving Oklahomans."
Meanwhile, 34,798 continued claims, or those filed after an initial claim and following one week of unemployment, were filed the week ending Jan. 9, a decrease of 7,359 from the previous week's revised level of 42,157. Continued claims’ four-week moving average was 39,720, a decrease of 2,552 from the previous week's revised average of 42,272.
Nationally, the number of people seeking unemployment aid soared last week to 965,000, the most since late August and a sign that the resurgent virus has likely escalated layoffs.
The latest figures for jobless claims, issued Thursday by the Labor Department, remain at levels never seen until the virus struck.
Before the pandemic, weekly applications typically numbered around 225,000. They spiked to nearly 7 million last spring, after nationwide shutdowns took effect. Applications declined over the summer but have been stuck above 700,000 since September.
The high pace of layoffs coincides with an economy that has faltered as consumers have avoided traveling, shopping and eating out in the face of soaring viral caseloads.
More than 4,300 deaths were reported Tuesday, another record high. Shutdowns of restaurants, bars and other venues where people gather in California, New York and other states have likely forced up layoffs.
Economists say that once coronavirus vaccines are more widely distributed, a broader recovery should take hold in the second half of the year.
The incoming Biden administration, along with a now fully Democratic-led House and Senate, is also expected to push more rescue aid and spending measures that could accelerate growth.
Yet many analysts also worry that with millions of Americans still unemployed and as many as one in six small companies going out of business, people who have been hurt most by the downturn won't likely benefit from a recovery anytime soon.
— The Associated Press contributed to this story.