Oklahoma initial unemployment claims fall slightly; 4-week average down 29th consecutive week

"We expect to pay out the remainder of qualified Oklahomans in February and will continue to keep claimants updated through media and social media. As we continue to rely on an antiquated, 40-year-old system, our team has truly stepped up to fast-track this process to get payments made. I want to recognize and thank them for their hard work and commitment to serving Oklahomans."

Meanwhile, 34,798 continued claims, or those filed after an initial claim and following one week of unemployment, were filed the week ending Jan. 9, a decrease of 7,359 from the previous week's revised level of 42,157. Continued claims’ four-week moving average was 39,720, a decrease of 2,552 from the previous week's revised average of 42,272.

Nationally, the number of people seeking unemployment aid soared last week to 965,000, the most since late August and a sign that the resurgent virus has likely escalated layoffs.

The latest figures for jobless claims, issued Thursday by the Labor Department, remain at levels never seen until the virus struck.

Before the pandemic, weekly applications typically numbered around 225,000. They spiked to nearly 7 million last spring, after nationwide shutdowns took effect. Applications declined over the summer but have been stuck above 700,000 since September.