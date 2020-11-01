Oklahoma immigration reform activist tells her story in LGBTQ-themed docuseries

Cynthia Garcia didn’t give much thought to her citizenship status when she first arrived in the U.S.
Just 15 at the time, she had other preoccupations.
But as she got older, it became a subject she couldn’t avoid.
“Being undocumented — it’s a target on your chest. Every day,” the Oklahoma resident said. “Everywhere you go, it’s something you can’t leave behind.”
Garcia, who now works in deportation defense, recently shared part of her story for the new docuseries “Out In Front: Queer Youth Changing The World.”
The series, created by the It Gets Better Project, offers a glimpse into the lives of five young LGBTQ+ activists and the range of causes they are championing.
Garcia’s and the other episodes can be viewed on the It Gets Better Project’s YouTube Channel.
Garcia, who works with the nonprofit United We Dream and its affiliate Dream Action Oklahoma, is part of a deportation defense team that provides support to immigrant families going through deportation proceedings.
Most recently those efforts have centered on Okmulgee, she said.
“It has one of the state’s most active detention centers,” she said. “We determined that over the last two years more people are being sent there to take pressure off the well-known detention centers.”
Garcia, who is a DACA recipient, has never faced deportation herself.
But she understands the “nonstop fear of not knowing when is the last day you’re here,” she said.
Garcia’s own journey started in Mexico, where she lived with her mother and sister.
Their father was in Oklahoma, and eventually her mother wanted to reunite the girls with him. But they were denied visas on technicalities.
“She had to weigh the risks,” Garcia said. “In the end, my mom decided the most important thing was for the family to be together.”
“When people are determined to reunite with family or when a parent is determined to make a better living for their children, they’re going to take the risk.”
Garcia said whenever she’s asked of undocumented immigrants why they don’t just become citizens, she usually responds with questions of her own.
One is “do you think you can just get in a line and be handed a document?” she said, adding that people don’t understand the obstacles.
Among them, Garcia said, are “policies that make it even harder for people who have overstayed their visa or who entered without documentation that actually bar them for years from being able to make any kind of adjustment.”
Many things about the overall system need to be fixed, she said. But for now, her focus is on “helping families stay together.”
The current deportation system is inhumane and needs to change, Garcia said.
“Deportation is trauma-inducing. It’s separating families and uprooting people.”
She hopes her participation in the docuseries can serve as a call to action, and encourage more people to get involved.
“Oklahoma has a really strong (Dream Action) team,” she said. “They are in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, and they’re continuously expanding.”
For more information, go to unitedwedream.org or daok.org.
To watch Garcia in the It Gets Better Project series, go to tinyurl.com/y2exj3t5.
10 people swear new allegiance during citizenship ceremony
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.