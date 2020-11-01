Oklahoma immigration reform activist tells her story in LGBTQ-themed docuseries

Garcia, who is a DACA recipient, has never faced deportation herself.

But she understands the “nonstop fear of not knowing when is the last day you’re here,” she said.

Garcia’s own journey started in Mexico, where she lived with her mother and sister.

Their father was in Oklahoma, and eventually her mother wanted to reunite the girls with him. But they were denied visas on technicalities.

“She had to weigh the risks,” Garcia said. “In the end, my mom decided the most important thing was for the family to be together.”

“When people are determined to reunite with family or when a parent is determined to make a better living for their children, they’re going to take the risk.”

Garcia said whenever she’s asked of undocumented immigrants why they don’t just become citizens, she usually responds with questions of her own.

One is “do you think you can just get in a line and be handed a document?” she said, adding that people don’t understand the obstacles.