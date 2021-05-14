Oklahoma identifies cluster of 17 cases of COVID-19 variant first detected in India

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has identified a cluster of 17 recent cases in Oklahoma of a variant of COVID-19 first detected in India.

Three of the cases in the cluster were in people who were fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine, health officials said. Two were partially vaccinated at the time their symptoms began.

There are now a total of 18 confirmed cases of the variant, called B.1.617.2, in Oklahoma, and the cases have been identified across all age groups, according to the Health Department. In each case, the person had symptoms of COVID-19, and none have been hospitalized.

The most recent case onset known to the state Health Department was May 6.