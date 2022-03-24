Oklahoma House votes to reinstate public employee pension plan

The Oklahoma House of Representatives turned the clock back, after a fashion, on Thursday, but not because of anything to do with timekeeping.

Eight years ago, the Republican-led Legislature and Republican Gov. Mary Fallin pushed through state pension reforms that included phasing out the Oklahoma Public Employee Retirement System's defined-benefit pension in favor of a defined contribution 401k-type plan.

Thursday, the Republican-led House reversed course and voted to bring back the defined benefit system.

"The decision was made (in 2014) to move the state employees to a defined contribution system," said Rep. Avery Frix, R-Muskogee, in explaining his House Bill 2486. "That happened, but there were a lot of exceptions, so not everyone got put in there and not everyone got put into the new system."

As a result, said Frix, OPERS is continuing to operate two retirement systems, which means higher administrative costs.

Besides that, Frix said, state agencies prefer the pension system because it helps recruit and and retain employees.

Several House members, including Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid, and Rep. Mark Lepak, took issue with both the substance of HB 2486 and the manner in which it found its way to the House floor without going through the Banking and Pensions Committee.

The switch to a defined contribution system was part of a larger initiative to put the state's various pension plans on sound actuarial footings after decades of precarious. That has largely been accomplished, but Frix said the improvement hasn't had much to do with the OPERS switch.

OPERS is the second-largest of the state's seven pension funds, after the Oklahoma Teacher Retirement System, and was the only one switched to a defined contribution plan. Existing employees, however, were allowed to stay in the existing plan, with only new hires required to go into the new system.

According to Frix, the change has made hiring and retaining state employees more difficult.

Before the switch, he said, the state tended to pay less than the private sector but had a better retirement plan. Now it still pays less but no longer offers a significantly better retirement benefit.

HB 2468 passed 68-23 ahead of Thursday's deadline for House bills to be voted on in the House.

Also beating Thursday's deadline:

• HB 2025, by Rep. Jay Steagall, R-Yukon, which would require medical marijuana licenses be displayed in a "conspicuous location or manner easily visible to any person entering the business." The bill's purpose, Steagall said, is to help law enforcement identify illegal operations.

• HB 3280, by Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, which would limit to 10% of the state's land surface the land owned by the state and federal government.

• HB 3294, by Humphrey, directs the Department of Corrections to begin sending savings from 2016's State Question 780 to local governments for community treatment programs as specified under a companion measure, SQ 781. DOC and state officials have quarreled since the two state questions were adopted over the amount of money involved.

• HB 4287, by Rep. Dean Davis, R-Broken Arrow, which passed on reconsideration after failing Wednesday night. The measure requires prepackaging of most medical marijuana products, which some in the business complained will raise costs, but which Davis and others said will help cut down on illegal sales.

After a number of changes, including the size of packages (between one-half ounce and three ounces) and an extension of the effective date to Jan. 1, the bill passed Thursday 78-9.

