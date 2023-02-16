OKLAHOMA CITY — House Republicans on Thursday unveiled an education plan that includes teacher pay raises, more per-pupil funding for districts and school choice tax credits.

The proposal earmarks an additional $500 million for public education while also creating a refundable tax credit for parents who opt to homeschool their children or send them to private school.

The tax credit is House Republicans' alternative to controversial school vouchers proposals that would allow parents to use taxpayer dollars deposited into an education savings account to pay for their child’s private or home school education.

"Good education policy should work everywhere in the state of Oklahoma," House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said in a news conference. "We believe that this plan benefits every student, parent and teacher."

The plan sets aside $150 million to provide across-the-board teacher pay raises of $2,500 to educators in the classroom in the 2023-2024 school year.

Now, Republicans in both chambers of the Oklahoma Legislature have proposed across-the-board teacher pay raises, bucking calls from Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Ryan Walters for merit-based teacher pay raises.

GOP Sen. Adam Pugh, who chairs the Senate Education Committee, wants to give all teacher a pay bump of $3,000 to $6,000 based on their years of experience. Pugh's proposed pay raises would be tied to the state minimum salary schedule for teachers, but the pay raises included in McCall's House Bill 2775 would not.

Under House Republicans' plan, another $300 million would be distributed on a per-pupil basis determined by a school's average daily membership of students. Every district would receive additional funding, but no district would receive more than a $2 million increase, McCall said.

The proposal also sets aside an additional $50 million to be distributed according to the Redbud School Funding Act, which gives grants to brick-and-mortar districts that receive below-average local tax dollars for construction and maintenance of school facilities.

McCall's HB 2775 would also create the Oklahoma Parental Choice Tax Credit Program. Parents would be eligible to receive a tax credit of $5,000 a year for each child enrolled in a private school. Parents of homeschool students would be eligible for a tax credit of up to $2,500 per child each year.

The key distinction between the tax credit and school vouchers is that the former would not draw money away from public education, said McCall, who has been critical of voucher proposals in the past.

"With a tax credit, with this method, you're not harming the appropriated money for education," he said. "You're not drawing from those appropriations."

He also noted that with a tax credit, the transaction stays between the parents and the school. There is no government intermediary distributing funds.

Parents would be required to provide proof of private school enrollment or other education expenses in order to claim the tax credit, McCall said.

"The state's not passing out checks," he said.

McCall said his plan will make an exception for low-income families who cannot front the costs of private school tuition. Upon proof of enrollment in a private school, low-income families could request from the Oklahoma Tax Commission an advance on the tax credit, up to $2,500 per semester.

The tax credits would be tied to the new base level of common education funding. If the Oklahoma Legislature cuts public education funding in the future, the tax credits would be suspended, McCall said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.