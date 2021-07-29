Oklahoma House of Representatives study to consider inner dispersal loop alternatives

Alternatives to downtown Tulsa's inner dispersal loop are the subject of an interim study approved in recent weeks by state Speaker of the House Charles McCall, R-Atoka.
The study was one of two requested by Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa. McCall said no to a review of a 2001 report that recommended reparations for Tulsa's 1921 Race Massacre.
"I think they both should have been accepted," said Goodwin, whose district includes downtown Tulsa and the historic Greenwood district. "It's unfortunate that leadership in the state Legislature (didn't authorize both)."
Advocates of the traditional Greenwood area, which roughly extends from the northeast edge of downtown north to Pine Street, have long complained about the IDL's north loop cutting through the historic Black neighborhood.
In their view, it hampers decades-long efforts to restore business and residential redevelopment.
While some agree the IDL is an eyesore, and expensive one to maintain at that, the alternatives are unclear.
That's what Goodwin's interim study is about.
"It's to look at what are the possibilities," she said. "We know it's doable because it's happened in other cities. The question becomes, is there a way to redevelop the IDL? Parts of it? All of it? That requires study."
More than a decade ago, Oklahoma City addressed a similar issue by rerouting Interstate 40 so that it closely followed the contours of what is now known as the Oklahoma River.
That opened up the area adjoining downtown Oklahoma City on the south and eliminated one of those most dangerous and high-maintenance stretches of highway in the state, but at considerable expense — most of it borne by the federal government through the efforts of U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe.
Now President Joe Biden advocates spending billions to address neighborhoods, and especially minority neighborhoods, bisected by infrastructure.
But figuring out an alternative to the IDL might not be easy. About 90,000 vehicles a day pass over the busiest stretch — the north leg — and is no obvious new route to follow, such as the river in Oklahoma City or the railroad right-of-way that largely determined the path of the Broken Arrow Expressway.
"They talk about tunnels and they talk about going back to a particular kind of street grid," Goodwin said when asked what would happen to the IDL, particularly the north leg. "The traffic would be rerouted. There will still be streets that course through the community. The question is where will those streets be, how would that traffic flow — all of that has to be worked out.
"The interim study is to look into the possibilities, to look at the liabilities," Goodwin said. "For me, to even be interested, does this in some way advance community."