Oklahoma House of Representatives study to consider inner dispersal loop alternatives

More than a decade ago, Oklahoma City addressed a similar issue by rerouting Interstate 40 so that it closely followed the contours of what is now known as the Oklahoma River.

That opened up the area adjoining downtown Oklahoma City on the south and eliminated one of those most dangerous and high-maintenance stretches of highway in the state, but at considerable expense — most of it borne by the federal government through the efforts of U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe.

Now President Joe Biden advocates spending billions to address neighborhoods, and especially minority neighborhoods, bisected by infrastructure.

But figuring out an alternative to the IDL might not be easy. About 90,000 vehicles a day pass over the busiest stretch — the north leg — and is no obvious new route to follow, such as the river in Oklahoma City or the railroad right-of-way that largely determined the path of the Broken Arrow Expressway.

"They talk about tunnels and they talk about going back to a particular kind of street grid," Goodwin said when asked what would happen to the IDL, particularly the north leg. "The traffic would be rerouted. There will still be streets that course through the community. The question is where will those streets be, how would that traffic flow — all of that has to be worked out.