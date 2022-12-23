Oklahoma House members oppose appropriations bill

Oklahoma's five U.S. representatives voted with most of their Republican colleagues against the $1.7 trillion appropriations bill that passed the House Friday.

“This bill represents everything that’s wrong with Congress,” 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern, whose district includes Tulsa County, said in a press release.

“Drafted behind closed doors and rushed through Congress less than 48 hours before Christmas. These spending levels are entirely unacceptable — especially during a lame duck session when the American people have decisively given the purse strings back to the Republicans."

The House moves from a narrow Democratic majority to a narrow Republican majority on Jan. 3, and House Republicans and conservative organizations led by the Heritage Foundation tried to postpone a vote until the new Congress.

House Republicans refused to participate in the spending negotiations in protest of the legislative process.

"Ramming a bill this large through Congress mere days before (House Speaker Nancy) Pelosi loses the majority is partisanship at its worst," said Hern.

Third District Congressman Frank Lucas, whose district includes northwest Tulsa, called the Democrat-controlled 117th Congress "the most irresponsible and spendthrift in recent history."

Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole said there were things in the bill he liked but that he was "disappointed by how a deal was reached on this massive legislation."

While other lawmakers touted the appropriations bill's benefits to their constituents, Hern listed some of the items to which he objected. Those included:

• $4.8 million for an environmental impact report on the potential expansion of Chicago’s transit system.

• $575 million for family planning in areas where population growth threatens biodiversity.

• $17 million for LGBTQ centers around the country.

• $65 million for salmon fisheries.

• $3 million for bee-friendly highways.

• $3.6 million for the Michelle Obama walking trail in Georgia.

• $477,000 for antiracist training.

• $47 billion to Ukraine and a Ukrainian Independence Park in Washington.

• $2.63 billion for U.S. Attorneys with an emphasis on Jan. 6 prosecutions and domestic terrorism cases.

• $8.6 million for “gender advisor programs” at the Pentagon.

• $200 million for a Gender Equity Fund.

Staff Writer Randy Krehbiel's most memorable stories of 2022 U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe expected to announce retirement Nearing Senate nomination, Mullin sees no downside to sticking with Trump Largely anonymous independent expenditures total $17.2 million for Oklahoma primaries 'Old school' Rep. Frank Lucas says money is at the root of extreme nastiness in politics The surprising game that changed college football in Oklahoma Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now