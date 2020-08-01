Hospitals and health care workers are under increasing stress as coronavirus cases rise in Oklahoma, underscoring the need for people to wear masks and take other precautions to slow the spread, local medical experts said during a panel discussion on Friday.
Health care providers are delivering babies, performing surgeries and treating a range of conditions at clinics and emergency rooms, while dealing with what one doctor called an “onslaught” of COVID-19 cases.
Hospitalizations have soared in recent weeks to the highest levels of the pandemic and have settled above 600 statewide.
Dr. Dale W. Bratzler, chief covid officer at the University of Oklahoma, said Oklahoma was catching up to Texas in terms of cases per 100,000 residents. Some parts of Texas have struggled recently with overcrowded hospitals.
Mayor G.T. Bynum gives an update on the COVID-19 pandemic during a July 30 press conference
