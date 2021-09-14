Oklahoma hospitals aren't feeling relief yet as COVID-19 admissions start to fall -- for now

There might be a reprieve approaching for Oklahoma hospitals as COVID-19 hospitalizations stall and even fall somewhat, but health care workers sure aren't feeling relief yet.
For the first time in about three weeks, COVID-19 hospitalizations are starting to show a significant decline rather than peaking or plateauing, according to the latest data released Tuesday by the state.
However, Oklahoma Hospital Association President Patti Davis said there are still difficulties across the state, with patients waiting in emergency rooms for intensive-care bed availability. She said hospitals don't feel like they are over the hump yet because of patient holds for beds.
"I think given Labor Day activities, I think that all health care providers probably have their fingers crossed and are hoping for the best but not assuming that will hold once we get the requisite days past Labor Day," Davis said — a reference to hospitalizations as a lagging indicator of viral spread.
Oklahoma's hospitalization rate per inpatient still ranks poorly among other states — fourth worst in the U.S. — and nearly twice the rate of the nation as a whole.
But the three-day average of COVID hospitalizations across the state dipped to 1,351 reported Tuesday, a drop of 12% from 1,528 reported Friday and 16% below the current wave high of 1,607 reported Aug. 26.
COVID patients in ICUs also are also showing a decline, too.
There were 377 reported Tuesday, which is 9% below the 416 from Friday and 16% less than the recent high of 448 from Sept. 2.
In Tulsa County, COVID hospitalizations were at 371 reported Tuesday, down 9% from 407 reported Friday and 26% from an all-time high 504 reported Aug. 23.
COVID patients in Tulsa County ICUs were down to 103 reported Tuesday, which is down 10% from Friday and down 33% from another all-time high Aug. 24 of 154.
Some of the hospital overcrowding can be chalked up to younger patients being hospitalized with COVID because they generally are able to survive longer on ventilators.
Dr. David Kendrick, CEO of MyHealth Access Network based in Tulsa, said hospital admissions for COVID have declined for a few weeks.
However, hospital census numbers haven't exactly followed that trend because COVID patients are staying in hospitals longer than in previous surges. So there are fewer beds — if any — for a new patient to occupy.
Kendrick said average lengths of stays in ICUs has increased from about 10 or 11 days to about 15 to 20 days. In general, medical-surgical beds average length of stay have gone up from about five to six days to 10 to 11 days.
So there could still be a rise in COVID deaths for at least another couple weeks even if hospitalizations plateau or decline, Kendrick said.
"It's unfortunate, but this is the situation that we're in right now," he said.
Oklahoma's weekly COVID death rate has generally been among the nation's worst since August, recently as high as No. 3 and more than double the U.S. rate.
Federal data as of Monday put the state's weekly death rate at 4.6, which is double the country's rate of 2.3 and ranked 6th worst in the country.
The seven-day average of deaths per day released once a week by the state has been at 24 the past two weeks. That rolling average was five at the end of July.
More than 790 Oklahomans have died of COVID-19 since mid-July, according to state data.
Potential aid for hospitals might be President Joe Biden's mandate that employers with 100-plus employees ensure each worker is vaccinated or tested weekly.
Dr. Mary Clarke, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, offered her support in her personal capacity — not as a representative of OSMA — for Biden's move.
Clarke said she understands some individuals don't like being told what to do but health care providers do that every day based on their education and research.
"If that's what it takes to keep our general population healthy, then I personally don't have a problem having vaccine recommendations," Clarke said. "I really think that in the long run as we go down the road we're going to see more of this. And as more people die, we will continue to see more pressure to require vaccination."
Dr. Jean Hausheer, leader of the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition, which hosted its weekly virtual briefing with reporters Tuesday, also tossed her support behind Biden's effort.
"We have seat belt laws, right? We also have don't drink and drive laws," Hausheer said. "And those are all very sensible, right?"
Nearly a month ago, the FDA gave full approval to Pfizer for use of its COVID-19 vaccine.
Clarke used Pfizer as an example, which has shipped more than 1.2 billion doses around the planet.
She said it's the number of people a vaccine is tested in that's most crucial, not the length of time. A 10-year study of 400 people wouldn't be robust enough to discern safety and efficacy in the general population.
Clarke said the Pfizer vaccine has been studied for more than a year and that, if there were to be a chance of a serious potential risk, we would have seen it by now.
"This is not experimental," Clarke said, noting that Moderna will apply for full approval of its vaccine later this month or in October.