Oklahoma hospitals aren't feeling relief yet as COVID-19 admissions start to fall -- for now

"If that's what it takes to keep our general population healthy, then I personally don't have a problem having vaccine recommendations," Clarke said. "I really think that in the long run as we go down the road we're going to see more of this. And as more people die, we will continue to see more pressure to require vaccination."

Dr. Jean Hausheer, leader of the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition, which hosted its weekly virtual briefing with reporters Tuesday, also tossed her support behind Biden's effort.

"We have seat belt laws, right? We also have don't drink and drive laws," Hausheer said. "And those are all very sensible, right?"

Nearly a month ago, the FDA gave full approval to Pfizer for use of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Clarke used Pfizer as an example, which has shipped more than 1.2 billion doses around the planet.

She said it's the number of people a vaccine is tested in that's most crucial, not the length of time. A 10-year study of 400 people wouldn't be robust enough to discern safety and efficacy in the general population.

Clarke said the Pfizer vaccine has been studied for more than a year and that, if there were to be a chance of a serious potential risk, we would have seen it by now.