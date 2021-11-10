Oklahoma highway between Owasso, Claremore dedicated for guardsman killed in Afghanistan

The renamed section of Oklahoma 20 pays homage to Roberts’ sacrifice, which came in the line of indirect enemy fire while stationed at Camp Taji in Iraq on March 11, 2020.

Serving with the 219th Engineering Installation Squadron, Roberts was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve about 20 miles north of Baghdad when his unit was hit with a rocket attack.

The engagement claimed Roberts’ life and that of another American soldier, along with a U.K. service member and two Iraqi Security Forces members. Fourteen others were wounded, including Oklahoma’s Tech. Sgt. Ariel E. White.

“It’s a tremendous loss to our nation,” U.S. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., told attendees at Wednesday’s event.

“On this highway,” he said, “there’s a big sign so that in the decades ahead … people can tell the story to their children, and that their children would hear the story of the sacrifice of his (Roberts’) bravery, about what it means to be free as a nation.”