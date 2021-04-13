Oklahoma health officials urge residents to consider context of Johnson & Johnson vaccine distribution ‘pause’

Oklahoma health officials are encouraging residents to view the nationwide ‘pause’ of the distribution of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines as proof of the many safety mechanisms in place instead of reason for panic.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday asked all COVID-19 vaccine sites across the state to “pause” administration of the one-shot vaccine following a joint recommendation from federal health agencies upon reports of rare blood clots that have appeared in a few patients after vaccine administration.
“Safety of every Oklahoman is paramount, which is why we are pausing Johnson & Johnson vaccine administration while this is studied further,” OSDH Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed said. “We have no reason to believe any Oklahomans have been affected by this rare response, but will continue to collect information and work closely with our partners to ensure Oklahomans are safe.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration is investigating severe blood clots that occurred in six women aged 18 to 48 about six to 13 days after they received the J&J vaccine.
An anticoagulant drug called heparin is typically administered to a patient to treat blood clots, but in these circumstances, administration of such a drug may be detrimental, and alternative treatments are needed.
Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the CDC, emphasized in a news conference that the recommended “pause” is out of an abundance of caution in order to assess the situation and give healthcare providers time to learn to recognize and treat the rare condition in patients appropriately.
Of the six cases reported in the U.S., one was fatal, and another patient remains in critical condition, officials said during the conference.
A vast majority of the more than 6.8 million people who have received the J&J vaccine in the country have reported no side effects or those that are mild.
Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said health care providers may still choose to administer the vaccine to individual patients based on their unique risks-benefits assessment.
“This is a recommendation,” Marks said of the suspension. “It’s not a mandate.”
There have been no reports of the same blood clot occurrence in patients who received the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, Marks said.
OSDH, the Tulsa Health Department and the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Department of Health will administer the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in place of J&J vaccine to fulfill previously scheduled appointments.
Reed said the effects of the J&J vaccine pause are expected to be "minimal" in the state’s vaccination efforts.
“This entire response is about adapting to logistical challenges and here’s another one that’s come up,” he said. “Obviously, one of the big concerns is that somebody will take this issue and apply it across the board to make assumptions that the vaccines aren’t safe, and that’s just not true. The lesson I would recommend that people really take out of this is how sensitive our monitoring system is.”
That national system is the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, which has been in place for years, and Reed said this event reflects the efficiency of the system and transparency of the officials who were willing to take quick action when the potential arose that one vaccine had the potential to be unsafe.
“The fact that they found this with six cases in (about 6.8 million) doses is pretty remarkable,” said Dr. Lance Frye, OSDH’s interim commissioner.
"It actually gives me even more faith in the system that our safety checks and balances are working," added Dr. Gitanjali Pai, an infectious disease specialist.
To date, OSDH has administered 62,000 doses of the J&J vaccine, including one that went to Gov. Kevin Stitt about two weeks ago. Frye said he had heard from the Governor’s team Tuesday, and he is “doing just fine.”
OSDH will have about 120,000 doses of the vaccine on hold until the federal investigation is complete, Reed said. THD has about 5,500 doses of the J&J vaccine that will go into storage until the same time, spokeswoman Leanne Stephens said.
Reed said neither the CDC nor FDA has given the state any indication as to how long that will take, but an advisory committee is set to review the data Wednesday and the FDA will review their findings after the fact.
There is little worry that the vaccines will expire in that time, as they should last several months, Reed said.
“Everyone, I know, is feeling tired of COVID,” Frye said. “They want to move on past this, but the way to get back to normal is for everybody to get vaccinated. You can see how the system worked very quickly, very efficiently with this, and the other ones have had no issues at all. We just want to encourage everyone to continue to get vaccinated.”
Speakers at the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition news conference on Tuesday also attempted to dispel discouragement. Dr. Aaron Wendelboe, an epidemiologist and public health professor at OU, offered some context regarding the risk.
“As we worry about something new – certainly it is something to worry about – but also keep in mind that COVID is really the most serious thing,” Wendelboe said. “We really don’t want to die from COVID, and there’s other things that we do that are risky.”