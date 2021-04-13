Oklahoma health officials urge residents to consider context of Johnson & Johnson vaccine distribution ‘pause’

OSDH will have about 120,000 doses of the vaccine on hold until the federal investigation is complete, Reed said. THD has about 5,500 doses of the J&J vaccine that will go into storage until the same time, spokeswoman Leanne Stephens said.

Reed said neither the CDC nor FDA has given the state any indication as to how long that will take, but an advisory committee is set to review the data Wednesday and the FDA will review their findings after the fact.

There is little worry that the vaccines will expire in that time, as they should last several months, Reed said.

“Everyone, I know, is feeling tired of COVID,” Frye said. “They want to move on past this, but the way to get back to normal is for everybody to get vaccinated. You can see how the system worked very quickly, very efficiently with this, and the other ones have had no issues at all. We just want to encourage everyone to continue to get vaccinated.”

Speakers at the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition news conference on Tuesday also attempted to dispel discouragement. Dr. Aaron Wendelboe, an epidemiologist and public health professor at OU, offered some context regarding the risk.