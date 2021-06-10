Oklahoma health officials 'not giving up' on getting more shots into arms despite declining interest

Reed said Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is also considering guidance that could include extending the shelf life of vaccines beyond their expiration date.

The state stopped taking its shipment of its allocated supply of VOCID-19 vaccinations about a month ago, Reed said.

Reed said the state is administering about 4,500 shots per day on average.

At its peak, the state administered about 28,000 shots per day, he said.

At the current rate of 4,500 shots per day, the World projects that it would take until mid- to late April 2022 before the state could fully vaccinate the 70% of the state population needed to achieve herd immunity.

“We would like to get to that 70% number that is put out there, but we also want to be realistic on what Oklahomans are interested in doing,” Reed said. “We know Oklahomans value personal choice and personal decision.

“It may take a little longer, we may really trudge through this during the summer, but we are going to fight for every dose and get as much vaccine into Oklahomans as possible.”

