Oklahoma has sixth-lowest gas price in U.S.; no shortages, AAA says

Oklahoma has the sixth-lowest gasoline prices in the U.S. and is not experiencing any shortages, the AAA auto club said Monday.

The average price in the state is $2.78 a gallon.

The price was $2.87 per gallon Monday at Tulsa-area QuikTrips, according to Gasbuddy.com, a fuel price-tracking service.

State prices are, however, 15 cents higher than a month ago as travel rebounds from the pandemic and with it, increased demand for gas.

A year ago, during the height of stay-at-home orders in the state, prices plunged to $1.52 per gallon, AAA said.

The national gas price average is the most expensive in six years at $3.04 per gallon, according to AAA.

Gas prices were expected to flirt with $3 per gallon leading up to Memorial Day weekend, but last week’s shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline due to a ransomware attack caused prices to spike weeks ahead of the holiday.