Oklahoma has seen COVID cases in vaccinated people. That's not unexpected, experts say

Oklahoma has identified several "vaccine breakthrough" cases of COVID-19 — a tiny fraction of the number of people fully vaccinated in the state who still contracted the coronavirus. Experts say those infections, while rare, are to be expected.

In Oklahoma, COVID-19 infections of 63 fully vaccinated people have been reported to the state Health Department, including one case of a person who was positive for a variant strain of concern. Four were hospitalized, and one person died, Deputy State Epidemiologist Jolianne Stone said in a statement Thursday.

Across the state, 956,879 people have been fully vaccinated: nearly 25% of Oklahoma's population, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Looking only at the state's adults, more than 31% are fully vaccinated, and about 47% have had at least one dose.

Dr. Dale Bratzler, chief COVID officer for the University of Oklahoma, said vaccine breakthrough cases are going to happen. They're part of the reason why experts continue to encourage mask-wearing in public and other precautions to slow the spread of the virus.