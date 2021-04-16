 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oklahoma has seen COVID cases in vaccinated people. That's not unexpected, experts say
0 comments

Oklahoma has seen COVID cases in vaccinated people. That's not unexpected, experts say

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Oklahoma has identified several "vaccine breakthrough" cases of COVID-19 — a tiny fraction of the number of people fully vaccinated in the state who still contracted the coronavirus. Experts say those infections, while rare, are to be expected.

In Oklahoma, COVID-19 infections of 63 fully vaccinated people have been reported to the state Health Department, including one case of a person who was positive for a variant strain of concern. Four were hospitalized, and one person died, Deputy State Epidemiologist Jolianne Stone said in a statement Thursday.

Across the state, 956,879 people have been fully vaccinated: nearly 25% of Oklahoma's population, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Looking only at the state's adults, more than 31% are fully vaccinated, and about 47% have had at least one dose.

Dr. Dale Bratzler, chief COVID officer for the University of Oklahoma, said vaccine breakthrough cases are going to happen. They're part of the reason why experts continue to encourage mask-wearing in public and other precautions to slow the spread of the virus. 

"No vaccine is perfect," Bratzler said. "We knew from the clinical studies of these vaccines that they were only 94% to 95% effective — very, very good for a vaccine, but 4% to 5% of people who get these vaccines could go ahead and develop COVID in the future."

Read the rest of the story at The Oklahoman. Some stories may require a subscription

Featured video: City of Tulsa holds COVID-19 news conference on April 15

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and Dr. Bruce Dart with the Tulsa Health Department speak at a news conference giving an update on COVID-19
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

15K cereal boxes toppled to honor school employee

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Hotels targeted for redevelopment as multi-family/senior living
Politics

Hotels targeted for redevelopment as multi-family/senior living

  • Updated

Development proposals making their way through the city’s approval process call for turning the Crowne Plaza Tulsa-Southern Hills near 81st Street and Lewis Avenue and the Wyndham Hotel at 41st Street and Garnett Avenue into mixed-use developments that would include a market rate and affordable housing with a priority on seniors and veterans.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News