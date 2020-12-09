Oklahoma has 3rd highest rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the U.S., according to latest White House report

Oklahoma's rate of hospital admissions for COVID-19 is third highest in the nation, according to the latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report.

In its Dec. 6 report, the task force for the first time unveiled a metric capturing the number of new hospitalizations weekly per 100 inpatient beds. Oklahoma ranks behind only Maryland (No. 1) and Arkansas (No. 2).

The state's rate — 31 per 100 — is above the national average of 20.

"Unlike other states in the Heartland, cases and new hospital admissions are not plateauing," the task force report says of Oklahoma. "Virus levels continue to increase and are extremely high; activities that were safe in the summer are not safe now."

The Dec. 6 report comprises data from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4, during which there were 2,960 hospital admissions for COVID in Oklahoma.

Seventy-five of the state's 77 counties (97%) are in the red zone for high levels of community transmission.

Oklahoma's new cases per week rate per 100,000 people was 539, ranking 16th highest and well above the national average of 385. The state's weekly test positivity rate was 21.7%, ranking 3rd highest and nearly double the U.S. rate of 11.5%.