Oklahoma has 3rd highest rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the U.S., according to latest White House report

Oklahoma's rate of hospital admissions for COVID-19 is third highest in the nation, according to the latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report.
In its Dec. 6 report, the task force for the first time unveiled a metric capturing the number of new hospitalizations weekly per 100 inpatient beds. Oklahoma ranks behind only Maryland (No. 1) and Arkansas (No. 2).
The state's rate — 31 per 100 — is above the national average of 20.
"Unlike other states in the Heartland, cases and new hospital admissions are not plateauing," the task force report says of Oklahoma. "Virus levels continue to increase and are extremely high; activities that were safe in the summer are not safe now."
The Dec. 6 report comprises data from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4, during which there were 2,960 hospital admissions for COVID in Oklahoma.
Seventy-five of the state's 77 counties (97%) are in the red zone for high levels of community transmission.
Oklahoma's new cases per week rate per 100,000 people was 539, ranking 16th highest and well above the national average of 385. The state's weekly test positivity rate was 21.7%, ranking 3rd highest and nearly double the U.S. rate of 11.5%.
The state's weekly rates for COVID hospital admissions, new cases and test positivity all are in the darkest red level the White House defines.
"Despite the severity of this surge and the threat to the hospital systems, many state and local governments are not implementing the same mitigation policies that stemmed the tide of the summer surge; that must happen now," according to the task force.
The task force says Oklahoma should re-examine capacity thresholds for all public spaces, with effective practices that include limiting indoor restaurant capacity to 25% and closing bars or limiting their hours.
The report makes a plea for behavioral changes and aggressive mitigation policies because there won't be enough vaccine to gain a substantial decline in virus transmission until the spring.
"The current vaccine implementation will not substantially reduce viral spread, hospitalizations, or fatalities until the 100 million Americans with comorbidities can be fully immunized, which will take until the late spring," the task force states. "Behavioral change and aggressive mitigation policies are the only widespread prevention tools that we have to address this winter surge."
The state on Friday and Tuesday reported only 3% of staffed ICU beds were available in Oklahoma for its point-in-time hospital census — the lowest percentage yet.
During OSU Center for Health Science's Project ECHO Wednesday morning, Dr. Jennifer Clark noted that 76% of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Oklahoma are people ages 65-older.
In Oklahoma, she said, that demographic if infected has a more than 30% chance of hospitalization and more than 5% chance of dying.
There were 9,591 infections among the 65-plus populace in November. There are 2,608 already through Dec. 4 — or more than a quarter of the way to November's total in only four days.
So well more than 10,000 are expected in this month, she said.
"Please, please take care when you leave your safe zone," Clark said.
Oklahoma’s weekly new case rate per 100,000 people
The dark red zone is 500 or above; red is 200 to 499; light red is 101 to 199; orange is 51 to 100; yellow is 10 to 50; light green is 5 to 9; green is 0 to 4.
Dec. 6: 539 (385 national average; 16th highest in U.S.)
Nov. 29: 513 (349; 19th)
Nov. 22: 503 (356; 20th)
Nov. 15: 394 (294; 21st)
Nov. 8: 259 (209; 22nd)
Nov. 1: 193 (165; 24th)
Oct. 25: 217 (133; 14th)
Oct. 18: 207 (117; 11th)
Oct. 11: 190 (100; 9th)
Oct. 4: 178 (90; 10th)
Sept. 27: 201 (93; 5th)
Sept. 20: 175 (86; 6th)
Sept. 13: 142 (74; 5th)
Sept. 6: 146 (88; 9th)
Aug. 30: 114 (88; 13th)
Aug. 23: 123 (93; 12th)
Aug. 16: 117 (112; 15th)
Aug. 9: 146 (114)
Aug. 2: 186 (137)
July 26: 126 (140)
July 19: 128 (140)
July 14: 102 (119)
July 5: 69 (100)
June 29: 67 (74)
Oklahoma’s weekly test positivity rate
The dark red zone is 20.1% or more; red is 15.1% to 20.0%; light red is 10.1% to 15.0%; orange is 8.0% to 10.0%; yellow is 5.0% to 7.9%; light green is 3.0% to 4.9%; green is 0.0% to 2.9%.
Dec. 6: 21.7% (11.5% national rate; 3rd highest in U.S.)
Nov. 29: 18.8% (9.7%; 4th)
Nov. 22: 19.0% (10.5%; 7th)
Nov. 15: 17.7% (10.1%; 9th)
Nov. 8: 15.0% (8.4%; 11th)
Nov. 1: 12.6% (6.7%; 11th)
Oct. 25: 11.4% (5.8%; 8th)
Oct. 18: 10.9% (5.4%; 7th)
Oct. 11: 10.0% (5.8%; 8th)
Oct. 4: 11.0% (4.6%; 5th)
Sept. 27: 11.8% (4.8%; 3rd)
Sept. 20: 9.9% (4.4%; 3rd)
Sept. 13: 10.0% (4.8%; 5th)
Sept. 6: 11.3% (5.2%; 4th)
Aug. 30: 9.6% (5.4%; 9th)
Aug. 23: 9.9% (5.8%; 8th)
Aug. 16: 9.4% (6.5%; 11th)
Aug. 9: 9.8% (7.1%)
Aug. 2: 9.8% (8.2%)
July 26: 10.1% (8.5%)
July 19: 9.8% (9.1%)
July 14: 9.7% (9.6%)
July 5: 6.0% (8.3%)
June 29: 5.8% (7.0%)
Source: White House Coronavirus Task Force reports. Each of these reports can be found online at https://oklahoma.gov/covid19/newsroom/white-house-coronavirus-task-force.html.
