Oklahoma Guard must be COVID vaccinated, Secretary of Defense says

OKLAHOMA CITY — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Monday told Gov. Kevin Stitt in a letter that members of the Oklahoma National Guard would not be given an exemption from a federal requirement they receive the COVID-19 vaccination.
Stitt had requested the exemption in a Nov. 2 letter to Austin, saying the “mandate violates the personal freedoms of many Oklahomans.”
Austin said all members of the Oklahoma Army and Air National Guard, regardless of duty status, must follow the federal requirements for COVID-19 vaccinations.
“Failure to do so may lead to a prohibition on the member’s participation in drills and training conducted under Title 32 and jeopardize the member’s status in the National Guard,” Austin wrote.
He said the immediate vaccination against COVID-19 is an essential military readiness requirement for all components and units of the military, including the Oklahoma National Guard.
"Governor Stitt appreciates that Secretary Austin responded to his letter and maintains his position that the governor is the commander-in-chief for all members of the Oklahoma National Guard while they are on Title 32 status," said Charlie Hannema, a Stitt spokesperson.
Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor has filed suit against President Joe Biden’s vaccination requirements for federal contractors and large employers. Stitt appointed O’Connor to the post after Mike Hunter resigned.
One of the first actions taken by new Adjutant General Thomas H. Mancino was to reverse an Oklahoma Guard policy on COVID-19 vaccinations.
The action came a day after Stitt relieved then-Adjutant General Michael Thompson of his duties and announced that Mancino would be his replacement.
The old policy under Thompson aligned with the federal requirements for vaccinations.
The new policy says soldiers and airmen and women who do not wish to be vaccinated do not have to be while they are serving in state, but if they attend a school out of the state, they will be required to be vaccinated.
Members attend various schools out of state for career advancement.
Members of the Oklahoma Army National Guard have until June 2022 to get vaccinated to comply with the federal requirement.
So far, about 40% have complied, said Maj. Kristin Tschetter, a Guard spokeswoman.
Members of the Oklahoma Air National Guard have until Dec. 2 to get vaccinated.
About 89% have gotten the vaccine, Tschetter said.