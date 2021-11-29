Oklahoma Guard must be COVID vaccinated, Department of Defense says

One of the first actions taken by new Adjutant General Thomas H. Mancino was to reverse an Oklahoma Guard policy on COVID-19 vaccinations.

The action came a day after Stitt relieved then-Adjutant General Michael Thompson of his duties and announced that Mancino would be his replacement.

The old policy under Thompson aligned with the federal requirements for vaccinations.

The new policy says soldiers and airmen and women who do not wish to be vaccinated do not have to be while they are serving in state, but if they attend a school out of the state, they will be required to be vaccinated.

Members attend various schools out of state for career advancement.

Members of the Oklahoma Army National Guard have until June 2022 to get vaccinated to comply with the federal requirement.

So far, about 40% have complied, said Maj. Kristin Tschetter, a Guard spokeswoman.

Members of the Oklahoma Air National guard have until Dec. 2 to get vaccinated.

About 89% have gotten the vaccine, Tschetter said.

Featured video​

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.