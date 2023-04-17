Gov. Kevin Stitt late Sunday called for the resignations of four McCurtain County officials allegedly recorded talking nostalgically about lynching Black people, comparing a woman burned to death in a house fire to barbecue, and "two, big deep holes" for disposing of a pair of troublesome reporters.

"I am both appalled and disheartened to hear of the horrid comments made by officials in McCurtain County," Stitt said in a written statement. "There is simply no place for such hateful rhetoric in the state of Oklahoma, especially by those that serve to represent the community through their respective office. I will not stand idly by while this takes place.

"In light of these events, I am calling for the immediate resignation of McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy, District 2 Commissioner Mark Jennings, Investigator Alicia Manning, and Jail Administrator Larry Hendrix."

Stitt's office said he is asking the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to look into the matter.

In a story published over the weekend, the McCurtain Gazette-News said it had recorded a conversation among the four following a March 6 McCurtain County Commission meeting. Editor Bruce Willingham told KWTV Channel 9 in Oklahoma City he'd left a recorder behind hoping to get evidence of Open Meetings Act violations.

He says he did, but along with that he picked up a long conversation that included discussions of possible ways to kill Willingham's son, reporter Chris Willingham, who had sued Manning several months earlier. Chris Willington's wife, Angie, is also mentioned in passing by someone the newspaper identifies as Manning.

A voice identified as Jennings, the county commissioner, said he has two "pre-dug holes" if Manning ever needs them, and says he knows "two or three hit men" in Louisiana.

The conversation also included complaints about District Attorney Mark Matloff, district judges and Black people. One of those present, reportedly Jennings', says he longed for the day when law officers could knock Blacks around, throw them jail and "take them down to Mud Creek and hang them up with a rope."

The sheriff, Clardy, talks about removing the remains of the woman burned in the fire and says county personnel joked about eating barbeque afterward.

The McCurtain News-Gazette does not have an online presence but has made the audio available online. It says it has sent copies to the FBI and the Oklahoma attorney general.