Oklahoma governor orders flags at half-staff to honor those killed in Afghanistan

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Friday directed all American and Oklahoma flags on state property to be flown at half-staff to honor the U.S. service members and other victims killed in Afghanistan.

“Sarah and I grieve with the families of the brave U.S. service members who were killed and all the victims of this terrible attack,” Stitt said in the release. “I ask Oklahomans to continue to pray for those who lost loved ones and for all the U.S. military members who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way to protect and defend our freedom all over the world.”