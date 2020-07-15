Gov. Stitt wearing a mask

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt wears a mask during a June 30 news conference on COVID-19. Video screengrab via Facebook

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt has tested positive for COVID-19, he confirmed Wednesday.

The news comes after the state recently reopened but is seeing record spikes in cases.

"I feel fine," Stitt said, just a little achy, after his test Tuesday came back positive. "I was pretty shocked that I was the first governor to get it." 

He said he encourages anyone with symptoms to get themselves tested. 

Stitt on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Commissioners of the Land Office.

Three of the five members and Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, met in executive session to discuss a new leader for the agency.

The governor was asked Wednesday about the meeting, where Stitt did not wear a mask. A quarantine for those at the meeting has not yet been determined.

Stitt said "I'm not thinking about a mask mandate at all," adding on Wednesday that there was still "plenty of runway" regarding hospital bed and equipment capacity.

"Do we have coronavirus in Oklahoma? Absolutely," Stitt said, but he said he wanted to avoid "going back in the bunker."

Stitt on June 30 held a news conference to urge Oklahomans to wear masks when they can’t social distance. It was the first time since the pandemic began that he wore a mask at a news conference.

He said he does not second-guess his personal choices not to wear a mask despite testing positive.

Stitt on June 20 attended a campaign rally in Tulsa at the BOK Center for President Donald Trump.

The event attracted at least 6,200 people to the facility that has 19,000 seats.

The majority of people were not wearing masks. The state’s Republican Congressional delegation, some of whom wore masks, attended.

Stitt was asked Wednesday whether his exposure likely came from the rally, where he did not wear a mask. Stitt and Health Commissioner Lance Frye said the event was too long ago, adding that the exposure could have been at any point in the past two weeks.

Frye noted that there is an issue with a delay in testing results among state-run facilities, which are averaging seven days to contact individuals. "We don't have control over all the labs," he said after being asked how Stitt and his family were able to get results within less than 24 hours.

