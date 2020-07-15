...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES UP TO 108 DEGREES EXPECTED.
* WHERE...MOST OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FROM NOON TO 8 PM WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH
HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH
HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR
WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION
RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR
CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED
TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL
911.
&&
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt wears a mask during a June 30 news conference on COVID-19. Video screengrab via Facebook
"I feel fine," Stitt said, just a little achy, after his test Tuesday came back positive. "I was pretty shocked that I was the first governor to get it."
He said he encourages anyone with symptoms to get themselves tested.
Stitt on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Commissioners of the Land Office.
Three of the five members and Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, met in executive session to discuss a new leader for the agency.
The governor was asked Wednesday about the meeting, where Stitt did not wear a mask. A quarantine for those at the meeting has not yet been determined.
Stitt said "I'm not thinking about a mask mandate at all," adding on Wednesday that there was still "plenty of runway" regarding hospital bed and equipment capacity.
"Do we have coronavirus in Oklahoma? Absolutely," Stitt said, but he said he wanted to avoid "going back in the bunker."
Stitt on June 30 held a news conference to urge Oklahomans to wear masks when they can’t social distance. It was the first time since the pandemic began that he wore a mask at a news conference.
He said he does not second-guess his personal choices not to wear a mask despite testing positive.
Stitt on June 20 attended a campaign rally in Tulsa at the BOK Center for President Donald Trump.
The event attracted at least 6,200 people to the facility that has 19,000 seats.
The majority of people were not wearing masks. The state’s Republican Congressional delegation, some of whom wore masks, attended.
Stitt was asked Wednesday whether his exposure likely came from the rally, where he did not wear a mask. Stitt and Health Commissioner Lance Frye said the event was too long ago, adding that the exposure could have been at any point in the past two weeks.
Frye noted that there is an issue with a delay in testing results among state-run facilities, which are averaging seven days to contact individuals. "We don't have control over all the labs," he said after being asked how Stitt and his family were able to get results within less than 24 hours.
This breaking news story will be updated. Check tulsaworld.com for more.