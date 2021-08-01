 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oklahoma GOP leader defends comments comparing vaccine mandates to Jewish persecution
0 Comments

Oklahoma GOP leader defends comments comparing vaccine mandates to Jewish persecution

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
073121-tul-nws-gopvaccines-p1

This combined image shows the text and image of a post on the the Oklahoma Republican Party’s Facebook page about vaccination mandates.

Related content

Jewish Federation of Tulsa calls out state GOP for using Star of David in vaccine dispute

Despite criticism from top Republicans, the leader of the Oklahoma Republican Party on Sunday defended a Facebook post that compares COVID-19 vaccine mandates to the persecution of Jewish people in Nazi Germany.

In a six-minute Facebook video, Republican Party chairman John Bennett doubled down on the post critics have called inappropriate.

In the video, Bennett criticized COVID-19 vaccine mandates and said he wrote the controversial Facebook post. Previously, it was not clear who wrote the post on the Oklahoma Republican Party's official Facebook page.

"If we don't do something now, it's going to end in the same exact result as we saw when nobody stood up whenever the Jews were told that they had to wear that star," he said in the pre-recorded video.

Read the rest of the story here at The Oklahoman.com. Some stories require a subscription. 

Featured video

In the hospital for a month, John Neal survived COVID-19, but has changed his mind about the vaccine
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America is running out of lifeguards

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News