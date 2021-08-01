Oklahoma GOP leader defends comments comparing vaccine mandates to Jewish persecution

Despite criticism from top Republicans, the leader of the Oklahoma Republican Party on Sunday defended a Facebook post that compares COVID-19 vaccine mandates to the persecution of Jewish people in Nazi Germany.
In a six-minute Facebook video, Republican Party chairman John Bennett doubled down on the post critics have called inappropriate.
In the video, Bennett criticized COVID-19 vaccine mandates and said he wrote the controversial Facebook post. Previously, it was not clear who wrote the post on the Oklahoma Republican Party's official Facebook page.
"If we don't do something now, it's going to end in the same exact result as we saw when nobody stood up whenever the Jews were told that they had to wear that star," he said in the pre-recorded video.